Wade College Prepares North Texas Students for Careers in Business, Technology and Design Through Accelerated Degree Programs

Career-focused Dallas college highlights cross-disciplinary education, hands-on training and industry-aligned curriculum designed for today's workforce

DALLAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade College is strengthening its position as a career-focused college in Dallas, preparing students for in-demand careers in business, technology and design through accelerated degree programs and industry-aligned instruction.

Wade College is a career-focused college in Dallas specializing in business, technology, and design education. For more than 60 years, the institution has offered accelerated degree programs, small class sizes, and industry-aligned curriculum designed to prepare students for professional careers. Wade College offers degrees in Information Technology, Marketing and Management, Interior Design, and Fashion Design and Product Development. The college emphasizes hands-on instruction, portfolio development, and individualized mentorship that help graduates transition quickly into the workforce.

For more than 60 years, Wade College has equipped students with the skills, experience and professional insight needed to transition quickly from the classroom to the workforce. By integrating business knowledge, technical skills and creative thinking, the college delivers a well-rounded education aligned with the needs of today's employers.

"At Wade College, education is about preparing students for real careers," said Harry Davros, President and CEO of Wade College. "Our programs combine business insight, technical expertise and creative thinking so graduates are ready to contribute from day one."

A Career-Focused Approach to Higher Education

As demand grows for career-ready graduates, Wade College's accelerated degree programs allow students to gain relevant experience and enter the workforce faster than traditional academic paths. The college's curriculum is designed in alignment with current industry standards, ensuring students graduate with practical, applicable skills.

Students benefit from small class sizes, individualized instruction and academic support that foster personalized learning and professional development.

Cross-Disciplinary Education for a Changing Workforce

As industries increasingly overlap, Wade College emphasizes a cross-disciplinary approach that blends business, technology and design. This model ensures that students graduate with versatile skill sets that can adapt to a wide range of career paths.

Information Technology

Wade College's Information Technology program is designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Students gain both foundational and advanced technical skills, with a strong emphasis on real-world application. Areas of study include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud administration and data analytics, alongside web application development and systems management.

The program prioritizes hands-on learning through projects that simulate real industry scenarios, enabling students to build technical portfolios and problem-solving skills. Graduates are prepared for roles such as IT specialists, cybersecurity analysts, data analysts and web developers, with the adaptability to evolve alongside emerging technologies.

Marketing and Management

The Marketing and Management program provides a comprehensive foundation in modern business strategy, preparing students for leadership roles across industries. Reflecting the evolution of today's business environment, the curriculum blends traditional business principles with digital innovation and data-driven decision-making.

Students develop expertise in branding, digital marketing, e-commerce strategy, consumer behavior and product development, while also gaining insight into global business operations and organizational leadership. The program emphasizes practical application through case studies, collaborative projects and strategic planning exercises, equipping graduates to succeed in corporate environments, entrepreneurial ventures and rapidly growing digital markets.

Interior Design

Wade College's Interior Design program focuses on creating functional, human-centered spaces that enhance how people live, work and interact. Students learn to balance creativity with technical precision, developing skills in space planning, materials selection and environmental design.

Training includes industry-standard software such as AutoCAD, Revit and SketchUp, as well as a strong emphasis on sustainability and wellness in design. Through studio-based learning and project development, students build professional portfolios that demonstrate their ability to translate concepts into real-world environments. Graduates are prepared for careers in residential and commercial design, space planning and design consulting.

Fashion Design and Product Development

The Fashion Design and Product Development program combines creative innovation with technical expertise and business insight. Students learn the full lifecycle of product creation, from concept development and design to sourcing, production and market positioning.

Coursework includes garment construction, textiles, pattern making and digital design tools, alongside product development strategies for both hard goods and soft goods. The program emphasizes portfolio development and real-world application, preparing students for careers in fashion design, product development, merchandising and related industries where creativity and business acumen intersect.

Industry-Experienced Faculty and Hands-On Learning

Wade College faculty bring real-world industry experience into the classroom, ensuring that instruction reflects current professional practices. Through project-based learning and hands-on instruction, students gain practical experience that prepares them for real-world challenges.

"Our goal is to ensure students graduate with real, hands-on project experience, supported by a multidisciplinary education that prepares them to navigate and succeed in the complexities of the real world from day one," said Laura Chapuis, Wade College's VP of Academics.

Positioned in the Dallas Business and Technology Economy

Located in Dallas, one of the nation's leading centers for business, technology and design, Wade College provides students with access to industry connections, internship opportunities and a dynamic professional environment. These connections support students in building networks and gaining experience before graduation.

With a legacy of more than six decades, Wade College continues to evolve alongside industry trends while maintaining its commitment to career-focused education, individualized instruction and student success.

About Wade College

Wade College is a career-focused college in Dallas specializing in business, technology, and design education. For more than 60 years, the institution has offered accelerated degree programs, small class sizes, and industry-aligned curriculum designed to prepare students for professional careers.

Wade College offers degrees in Information Technology, Marketing and Management, Interior Design, and Fashion Design and Product Development. The college emphasizes hands-on instruction, portfolio development, and individualized mentorship that help graduates transition quickly into the workforce.

Wade College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Questions about the accreditation of Wade College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

Wade College's Interior Design program is accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA) and is the only CIDA accredited bachelor's degree in Dallas. Learn more at www.wadecollege.edu

Media Contacts:

Dana Cobb

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SOURCE Wade College