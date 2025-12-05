WADL-TV Detroit Removes Lionsgate's MovieSphere Gold in Detroit Market

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WADL in Detroit, Michigan, a Top 14 television market, has announced the removal of Lionsgate's MovieSphere Gold from its channel lineup in the Detroit market.

WADL Detroit

About WADL - WADL was built from a construction permit 35 years ago. It's the last commercial television station built in Detroit, May 20th, 1989, and is the strongest signal in the state of Michigan. It's a MyNetwork affiliate. The station carries popular first-run syndication like Access Daily, The Jason Show, Suits, Sony Movie Package, Dateline, Law & Order, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Two and a Half Men, and The Goldbergs. Detroit is a top 14 television market and the automotive capital of the world. It's a thin television market with seven television stations in the Detroit area. WADL is full power and fully cabeled on all cable systems. It also has 6.5 megahertz of spectrum. It's self-contained with its own tower, master control in a 35,000 square foot facility, and also has a 9.5 meter satellite uplink dish. For more information about WADL, please visit our website at mywadl.com.

