WAEPA Brings Back Limited-Time $100,000 Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance Offer for Eligible Feds

Eligible current and former Civilian Feds under 40 can apply for $100,000 of Group Term Life Insurance with no medical underwriting required. This offer ends on Friday, October 2.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WAEPA (Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies, Inc.) is pleased to announce the return of an exclusive $100,000 guaranteed issue Group Term Life Insurance offer for eligible current and former Civilian Federal Employees.

WAEPA is extending the opportunity for Civilian Federal Employees to obtain $100,000 in Group Term Life Insurance coverage without undergoing medical underwriting. While WAEPA has no open season and offers Group Term Life Insurance year-round, this exclusive guaranteed-issue offer is only available for a limited time.

What is the Guaranteed Issue Offer?

Federal employees can enroll in $100,000 of Group Term Life Insurance from WAEPA with no medical exams or blood tests required. Applicants must enroll in exactly $100,000 in coverage – nothing more, nothing less.

WAEPA is proud to offer rates that are exclusive to current and former Civilian Federal Employees. WAEPA's rates are negotiated on behalf of the entire Federal community, a population known for its reliability and dependability, and are often lower than other insurance providers.

What's more, WAEPA has not increased rates in more than 10 years, unlike FEGLI.

With WAEPA's rates, this offer for $100,000 in coverage starts at $3.50 per month. Explore our complete rate chart.

Who is Eligible for This Offer?

To qualify for this guaranteed issue offer, current and former Civilian Federal Employees must meet the following requirements:

Be less than 40 years old (39 years old and younger)

Be a United States citizen

Be a new WAEPA member, who has never been declined for WAEPA coverage (existing members, spouses and dependents are not eligible)

Apply by Friday, October 2, 2026

Are Former Civilian Feds Eligible?

Yes, former Civilian Federal Employees are once again eligible to take advantage of this exclusive offer. As an eligible former Fed, you can enroll in this offer no matter how long, or how long ago you left Federal service — or whether you left voluntarily or involuntarily.

In a time of transition, Feds should note that WAEPA's coverage is also fully portable, yours to keep even if you change jobs, retire, or leave Federal service altogether, for any reason.

"Life is full of change, but protecting your family's future shouldn't have to be complicated," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "Whether someone is just starting their Federal career or has recently left government service, this offer provides an opportunity to secure dependable coverage that can stay with them for years to come."

Why is This Offer Limited to Feds Under 40?

WAEPA's guaranteed issue offer was designed to support current and former Civilian Federal Employees who may be earlier in their careers and are navigating a particularly uncertain time in the Federal workforce.

Due to recent workplace disruptions and transitions, many younger Feds may not have had the opportunity to take advantage of WAEPA's typical new hire guaranteed issue offer, which provides up to $100,000 in guaranteed coverage during the first year of Federal service.

By extending this limited-time $100,000 opportunity to eligible Feds under 40, WAEPA hopes to help young professionals easily secure life insurance protection – coverage that can stay with them wherever their career may take them.

Coverage Options for Feds 40 and over

WAEPA's standard Group Term Life Insurance remains available to current and former Civilian Federal Employees, offering up to $1.5 million in exclusive protection.

In many cases, eligible applicants can still apply for coverage and receive a decision in minutes, typically with no medical exams.

Learn more about WAEPA's standard application process >

How Long Does This Offer Run?

WAEPA's $100,000 guaranteed issue offer runs from Monday, August 3 to Friday, October 2, 2026.

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) is a nonprofit association formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 80 years in business, WAEPA has more than 50,000 members.

SOURCE WAEPA