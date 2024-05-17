Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Size to Grow USD 5768.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is Segmented by Type (Single-Wafer Wafer Cleaning Equipment, Batch Wafer Cleaning Equipment. Others), by Application (Electronics, Manufacturing, Semiconductor Packaging, Optoelectronics, Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), Advanced Packaging Technologies, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market was valued at USD 4227.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5768.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

Higher degrees of wafer cleanliness are required to maintain device performance and yield, which is one of the main drivers driving the market expansion for wafer cleaning equipment. Another important aspect is the semiconductor industry's rapid innovation and shrinking.

Advanced wafer cleaning methods are becoming more and more necessary as cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G become more widely used. These technologies need smaller and more complex semiconductor components. The need for efficient and effective wafer cleaning equipment is further fueled by the growth of the consumer electronics industry and the increasing expenditures made in semiconductor production facilities. Through encouraging the implementation of cutting-edge, less destructive cleaning technologies, the emphasis on environmental sustainability and the development of eco-friendly cleaning methods also help to market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET

The utilization of 300mm wafers for memory applications is driving the wafer cleaning equipment market by necessitating more advanced cleaning solutions to maintain the stringent cleanliness standards required for manufacturing memory devices. With memory devices becoming increasingly prevalent in consumer electronics, data storage, and computing systems, the demand for high-quality, defect-free wafers is escalating. As a result, semiconductor manufacturers must employ cutting-edge wafer cleaning equipment capable of effectively removing contaminants and residues from larger 300mm wafers, ensuring optimal yield and reliability in memory device production. This heightened demand for precision cleaning solutions tailored to the specific requirements of memory applications directly contributes to the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.

The market for wafer cleaning equipment is significantly driven by the growing need for semiconductor devices across a number of industries, including electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. The need for premium semiconductor components is growing as consumer devices become more common and advanced. As a result, there is a growing demand for effective and dependable wafer cleaning solutions to maintain semiconductor device performance and dependability, which is driving market expansion.

Extremely clean conditions are necessary for semiconductor manufacturing procedures in order to avoid contamination and guarantee the dependability and quality of the devices that are created. The use of modern wafer cleaning equipment is driven by regulatory authorities and semiconductor manufacturers' stringent cleanliness criteria. Modern cleaning tools and technologies are needed to meet these criteria, which will drive market expansion by achieving the necessary levels of cleanliness.

Wafer cleaning equipment market development is mostly driven by the expansion of semiconductor production facilities, especially in emerging nations. Wafer cleaning equipment is becoming more and more in demand as nations make investments in strengthening their semiconductor businesses to fulfill the rising demand for electronics. The use of cleaning equipment is driven by the construction of new fabrication factories and the expansion of existing ones.

Wafer cleaning equipment is largely determined by the strict environmental and safety laws that control semiconductor production operations. Rules governing the usage and disposal of waste products and cleaning chemicals must be followed by manufacturers. This fuels the need for eco-friendly cleaning supplies and tools that use fewer dangerous chemicals and have a less negative impact on the environment. Adoption of cutting edge wafer cleaning equipment is mostly driven by compliance with regulatory standards. Wafer cleaning equipment is continuously innovated via research and development expenditure in semiconductor production technology. Businesses spend a lot of money investigating and creating novel cleaning methods, supplies, and tools to meet new demands and seize market possibilities.

WAFER CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Our Semiconductor Research Center estimates that the value of the world's semiconductor equipment in 2022 will be USD 109 billion. Together, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Chinese mainland account for more than 70% of the market. Together, the market shares of North America, Europe, and Japan amount to 23%. High performance computers, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, servers, 5G, EVs (electric vehicles), etc. are the main drivers.

Key Players:

Lam Research

SEMES

Shibaura Mechatronics

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

TEL

ACM Research

NAURA

DAIKIN FINETECH, LTD.

PSK Inc

KINGSEMI

Bruker Corporation

MTK

