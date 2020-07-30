Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $11.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Equipment Type (Single-wafer Spray System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size is estimated to be USD 7.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 11.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market is fueled by growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices due to COVID-19, increasing demand for NAND memory in smart devices, increasing number of critical steps in the wafer cleaning sequence, and ongoing radical miniaturization of electronic. Moreover, factors such as rising demand for wafers in 3D structure and increasing adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications play an important role in driving the growth of the market.

The market for batch spray cleaning system expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2019, the batch spray cleaning system accounted for the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market, by equipment type. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the various benefits provided by the system which includes processing of multiple wafers at one go, which saves time and cleaning cost. Batch processing is adopted for volume manufacturing and can help attain economies of scale. A batch spray cleaning system is capable to perform functions of both a batch immersion processing system and a single wafer processing system, which gives it a cutting-edge advantage and the ability to yield large batches with a high throughput or small batches with short cycle times.

Wafer cleaning equipment market size for MEMS application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

MEMS is a key component of nearly every electronic device, owning to its benefits such as miniature design, less power consumption, and resistant to vibration and shock. There is an increasing adoption of MEMS devices for clinical monitoring applications, imaging applications, diagnostic and treatment equipment positioning applications, and patient monitoring applications. Moreover, with the advent of IoT, the penetration of MEMS technology is further expected to grow. Thus, the growing applications of MEMS is pushing integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) to increase their capacity and procure more semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including wafer cleaning equipment.

APAC is projected to hold the largest share of wafer cleaning equipment market in 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2025. The commanding position of APAC is due to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturing companies in countries such as China and South Korea. Additionally, increasing investments and business expansion strategies executed by offshore companies in the region is expected to boost the wafer cleaning equipment market growth in the near future. Moreover, innovation and advancement in fabrication plants in Taiwan, and growth in the capabilities of semiconductor equipment manufacturing in Japan are among a few of the cutting-edge advantages for the Asian semiconductor industry.

The report profiles key players, including SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials (US), LAM Research (US), Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), PVA TePLA AG (Germany), Entregris Inc., (US), Semes Co. Ltd. (US), Modutek Corporation (Japan), and Veeco Instruments (US). These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their position in the market.

