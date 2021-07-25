Wafer Dicing Saws Market | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report

The wafer dicing saws market share growth by the pureplay foundries segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

86% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China are the key markets for wafer dicing saws market in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is the increase in the number of mobile devices, smart devices, and smart cards.



Wafer Dicing Saws Market: Major Growth Drivers

The wafer dicing saws market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing demand for IoT

Increase in the number of mobile devices, smart devices, and smart cards

Increasing in the number of fabs

Wafer Dicing Saws Market: Key Vendor Offerings



Advanced Dicing Technologies

Advanced Dicing Technologies operates its business under segments- Dicing Saws, Dicing Blades, Peripheral Equipment, and Dicing Accessories. The company offers a wide range of wafer dicing saws such as 8000 series, 8020 series, and others.



DISCO Corp.

DISCO Corp. operates its business under segments- Precision Processing Equipment, Consumables, Maintenance parts, Others, and Industrial Products. The company offers wafer dicing saws such as DFD6240, DFD6450, DFD6363, DAD324, and others.

Dynatex International

Dynatex International operates its business under segments- Dicing surfactant, Scribe and break, Scribe and Break Consumables, StripAid Solvent, Surfactant Dispensers, Wafer Bonders, Wafer Expanders, WaferGrip Adhesives, and WaferWipes. The company offers wafer dicing saws such as DTX Scribe and Break, and GSX.

Reasons to Buy Wafer Dicing Saws Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wafer dicing saws market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wafer dicing saws market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wafer dicing saws market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wafer dicing saws market vendors

