Wafer Handling Robots Market size to grow by USD 65.29 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the innovations in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Wafer Handling Robots Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adenso GmbH

Brooks Automation Inc.

DAIHEN Corp.

JEL Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kensington Laboratories LLC

Nidec Corp.

Rexxam Co. Ltd.

RORZE Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 74% of market growth. The main markets for wafer handling robots in APAC are China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets.

Over the forecast period, the expansion of the wafer handling robots market in APAC would be aided by the rising demand for produced cars.

Furthermore, countries such as China, the US, Taiwan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Wafer Handling Robots Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The atmospheric segment's market share rise in wafer handling robots will be strong. The atmospheric wafer handling robots segment dominates the market for wafer handling robots. This market segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market for the next five years due to the low average selling price (ASP) and increasing demand for robots with tools that can function in atmospheric settings.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The advancements in electronics and semiconductor production are a key reason in the rise of the wafer handling robots market share globally. Another reason boosting the rise of the wafer handling robots market share globally is the development of software capabilities. Wafer-handling robots will face significant obstacles because to the high deployment costs during the projection period.

Wafer Handling Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 65.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, US, Taiwan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adenso GmbH, Brooks Automation Inc., DAIHEN Corp., JEL Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kensington Laboratories LLC, Nidec Corp., Rexxam Co. Ltd., RORZE Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025



Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Atmospheric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.4 Vacuum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Atmospheric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Atmospheric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 19: Vacuum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison



Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape



Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adenso GmbH

10.4 Brooks Automation Inc.

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: Adenso GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: Adenso GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Adenso GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 DAIHEN Corp.

Exhibit 46: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 JEL Corp.

Exhibit 50: DAIHEN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: DAIHEN Corp. - Business segments

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 52: DAIHEN Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: DAIHEN Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: JEL Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: JEL Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: JEL Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Kensington Laboratories LLC

Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

10.9 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Kensington Laboratories LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Nidec Corp. - Business segments

10.10 Rexxam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Nidec Corp. - Key news

10.11 RORZE Corp.

Exhibit 67: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 69: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 72: RORZE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: RORZE Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: RORZE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: RORZE Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources



Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

