Waffle House Associates "Scattered, Smothered and Recovered" after Hurricane Michael Hits Panama City Area

NORCROSS, Ga., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the can-do spirit of its employees, Waffle House® Restaurants has launched an online video series titled "Scattered, Smothered and Recovered."

The four-part series will highlight employees who overcame many obstacles after Hurricane Michael hit the area around Panama City, Fla., almost six months ago. The first episode is now available on the Waffle House LinkedIn and Facebook pages. New episodes will be posted each week.

"These stories show how through hard work and determination, these Waffle House Associates would not let Hurricane Michael define them," says Walt Ehmer, Waffle House President and CEO. "And while these are stories about five of our employees, we are tremendously proud of all of our associates for what they have done to help their region recover from the impact of the storm."

Episode one highlights Manager Trainee Ty Brunson, who sought refuge from the storm at the home of Division Manager Waylon Skipper. As he was helping clean up the restaurants after the storm, Brunson saw how valuable a career with Waffle House is and joined the team as a Manager Trainee.

Episode two tells the story of Ty Sherman. A seasoned Waffle House Grill Operator, Sherman went the extra mile, literally, to ensure his customers and neighbors had a place to eat after the storm.

Heather Curtis and Thomas Chambers will be featured in episode three. They came in from Mobile, Ala., to help their Florida Waffle House family open restaurants and now are relocating to the area.

And the final episode will share the story of Steven Pursley. Considered to be one of the best Waffle House Rockstar Grill Operators in the nation, Pursley was a true rock star in helping open multiple restaurants.

These inspirational stories can be found on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/waffle-house or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wafflehouse.

Waffle House® restaurants has been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, leading the world in serving waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits, and being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

