Waffle Smash Mobile Game Teams Up With 2500 Rock Girls' Influencers

The Rock Girls began as models for RockYourHair.com , where they modeled various hair products for Instagram and Tik Tok. Branching out as a team, they now number nearly 2500 vital young influencers and collectively bring tens of millions of views (if not more) to the table. Waffle Smash, who began this adventure with Piper Rockelle and her Squad, just passed 50,000 game downloads between Apple and Google Play and began working with the Rock Girls on Thanksgiving Week.