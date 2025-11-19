Wafra Completes Minority Investment in Ardian

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra") is pleased to announce that it has joined the shareholding of Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm with $192 billion of assets under management. Wafra's minority investment is being made via its Strategic Partnerships program which partners with leading, scaled alternative asset managers to support their continued growth.

Across its diversified private markets platform, Ardian provides tailored investment solutions and offers its 1,860 clients investment opportunities in Private Equity, Real Assets and Private Credit. In the last year, Ardian has demonstrated its industry leadership, having raised the largest ever secondaries fund (ASF IX); a record $20bn for its infrastructure platform to invest in essential infrastructure across Europe; and €3.2bn for its mid-cap private equity strategy to invest in mission critical businesses.

Wafra is an experienced investor in leading asset management businesses and has been actively exploring avenues to expand its private markets exposure in secondaries and real assets, identifying Ardian as an ideal strategic partner. Ardian's scale, diversified investment strategies, and established track record of performance across market cycles aligns closely with Wafra's emphasis on partnering with differentiated asset managers that provide meaningful collaboration opportunities to Wafra's own global investor network.

About Wafra Inc.

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative investment strategies including strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For over 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Wafra is headquartered in New York with additional offices in London and Bermuda.

Media Contacts

Wafra

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Wafra