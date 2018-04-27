Wag! and Lindsey Vonn's Dogs Are Searching for Top Dog Mom of the Year

Whether a dog mom has rescued dozens of pups or takes astonishing care of just one special dog, Wag! and the Vonn Dogs want to hear about an amazing pet parent who deserves to be called Top Dog Mom. The winner will receive a Mom's Day Off Prize Package, comprised of a $1,000 grant provided by Wag! to an animal-welfare organization of the winner's choice, 15 free Wag! walks, a bundle of dog toys and supplies valued at $100, and a $500 Spafinder gift card.

"I love being a mom to Lucy, Bear and Leo," said Vonn. "I know there are tons of incredible dog mothers out there, and I can't wait to see the nominations and see who my dogs pick as the winner!"

Bear Vonn, a chow retriever rescue dog, added: "I can't wait to see the pics and videos of the Best Dog Mom nominees, although it'll be hard to beat ours." Leo Vonn, a mutt, barked his agreement.

"This Mother's Day, we want to recognize great dog moms for their hard work," said Wag! CEO Hilary Schneider. "As the mom of three humans and two dogs, I know exactly how appreciated a moment of peace can be."

The contest launches April 27 and closes May 10. The finalists and the winner will be announced on May 13, Mother's Day. Any dog mom is eligible to be nominated. To nominate a potential Dog Mom of the Year, click here.

About Wag!

Founded in January 2015, Wag! is an on-demand mobile app that gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life and care for their dogs by giving instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers, sitters, and boarders in their local community. Wag! walks are insured and bonded and every walker has passed a thorough vetting process before being invited to walk dogs on the platform. Wag! is a proud sponsor of the Rescue Bank and donates proceeds from every Wag! walk to provide meals to shelter dogs nationwide. Wag! also partners directly with local shelters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

Media Contact

Caroline Hartman

646-661-2286

caroline@dvmcpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wag-and-lindsey-vonns-dogs-are-searching-for-top-dog-mom-of-the-year-300637946.html

SOURCE Wag!