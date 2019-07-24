Wag! Continues to Make Pet Parenting Easier; Introducing Two New Offerings for Dogs Nationwide

The new drop-in service is a 20-minute check-in on the dog, which can include a quick potty break or some indoor playtime. Pet parents can provide detailed instructions for the pet care provider via the app. Drop-ins are great when the weather makes a longer walk difficult, as a way to supplement a dog's regular walk, or to ensure the pet is getting some extra TLC if something unexpected keeps the pet parent away for longer than normal. Drop-ins are also ideal for young puppies under six months who are up-to-date on their vaccinations but who aren't ready for full walks outdoors.

Wag!'s daycare offering helps pet parents who would like extended supervision for their pup for a full or half-day while they're away. Pet parents can drop their dog off at the home of a trusted and vetted pet care provider for care, which includes taking them out for regular bathroom breaks, indoor playtime, and feeding the pet with the dog's regular food provided by the pet parent. And for those who can't complete the drop-off or pick-up process, the pet care provider can handle it for a nominal fee.

"At Wag! we want to make being a pet parent as easy as possible so that more people can experience the joy that comes with having a dog," says Wag! CEO Hilary Schneider. "In an effort to diversify our offerings and give pet parents more options that fit their ever-changing schedules, we're excited to expand our services to offer daycare and drop-in options."

All of Wag!'s pet care providers undergo a comprehensive vetting process, including a robust background screening and a test of their dog safety, equipment, and handling knowledge. Additionally, all Wag! services are supported with 24/7 customer service so pet parents have peace of mind knowing their dog is in good hands.

About Wag!

In 2015 Wag! created on-demand dog walking and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and thoroughly-vetted dog walkers, sitters, and boarding hosts in their communities. Wag! services are insured and backed by the 24/7 support of a dedicated Trust & Safety team . Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org 's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 8 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Find us on Instagram and Facebook .

