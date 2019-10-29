Wag! Donates 10 Million Meals to Shelter Dogs Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag!, the dog walking and boarding app, today announced that it has now donated more than 10 million meals to shelter pups across the United States. The donations were made through Wag!'s four-year partnership with GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to the nonprofit, which partners with rescue and shelter organizations throughout the country. The 10 million meals went to dogs waiting for their forever homes in more than 2,500 rescues in nearly all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

"We are so proud that services on our platform help the GreaterGood.org Rescue Bank provide healthy meals to hungry shelter pups across the country," said Hilary Schneider, CEO of Wag!. "As a community of dog lovers and pet parents, the entire Wag! Team is passionate about supporting GreaterGood.org's work to serve animal-rescue organizations across the country. While 10 million meals is an exciting milestone, we are committed to continuing our impact on improving shelter dogs' quality of life as they wait to be adopted."

"As a dog mom to two amazing, life-changing rescue dogs, I couldn't be more excited to again team up with Wag! and GreaterGood.org to help pups waiting for their forever homes," said Olivia Munn, an investor and Creative Strategist at Wag!.

Each year, more than 3 million dogs nationwide enter animal shelters and rescue organizations, which take on the extraordinary costs of dog care—including medicine, beds, toys, and food. By sponsoring meals through the GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank program, Wag! helps participating animal-rescue groups save thousands of dollars a year in food costs, allowing them to shift scarce funds to other needs, such as medical care, spay/neuter programs, facility improvements, and adoption events.

Since its founding, Wag! has had a continued commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Through their partnership with GreaterGood.org the company donates meals, raises funds to help animal shelters during natural disasters and has donated thousands of Wag! Tags, a smarter dog tag that delivers more information to help get a lost dog home more quickly, to shelters across the country.

"Wag!'s generous support has been instrumental to our work serving animal-rescue groups across the country. From wholesome meals to emergency supplies during natural disasters, this partnership has meant the animal shelters and rescue organizations we work with can provide the best possible care to thousands of pups waiting for their forever homes each day," said Noah Horton, Chief Marketing Officer at GreaterGood.org.

Wag!'s partnership with the GreaterGood.org Rescue Bank began in 2016 and has helped numerous dogs get healthy and find their forever homes, such as Liberty who was rescued from an abusive home by Animal Responsibility for Fayette, Missouri (ARFF MO). When the rescuers found Liberty she was extremely malnourished and dangerously underweight. In Liberty's case, GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank provided ARFF MO with high-quality wet food, which gave her much-needed calories, as well as vitamins and minerals that she had never received. This helped Liberty go from a sickly, 20-pound pup to a healthy, 40-pound pooch. The care Liberty received helped her get healthy enough to be transferred to a new home.

About Wag!

In 2015 Wag! created on-demand dog walking and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and thoroughly-vetted dog walkers, sitters, and boarding hosts in their communities. Wag! services are insured and backed by the 24/7 support of a dedicated Trust & Safety team. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 10 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

