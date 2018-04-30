Wag! Funds 5 Million Meals for Shelter Dogs Across America

"We are so proud to partner with GreaterGood.org to provide meals for adoptable dogs as they wait for their forever homes," said Hilary Schneider, CEO of Wag!. "Helping rescue pets has been part of Wag!'s mission since our founding. While providing 5 million meals is an impressive achievement, we look forward to making an even larger impact through our ongoing work with animal-welfare organizations to improve the quality of life for shelter dogs waiting to be adopted."

Each year, nearly 4 million dogs enter animal shelters and rescues nationwide and these organizations take on the extraordinary costs of dog care—including medicine, beds, toys, and food. Sponsoring meals through the GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank program helps participating animal-rescue groups save thousands of dollars a year in food costs, allowing them to shift scarce funds to other needs, such as spay/neuter and vet services, facility improvements, and adoption events.

"Wag!'s amazing support helps us feed hundreds of shelter dogs daily. This partnership is so significant to our work in serving animal-rescue organizations all over the country," said Liz Baker, executive director of GreaterGood.org.

The partnership between Wag! and GreaterGood.org began in October 2016 and has produced numerous success stories such as that of Sienna, one of 11 dogs rescued from an abandoned home in Dallas. When Sienna arrived at Texas Best Choices Animal Rescue, she was pregnant, sick, severely malnourished, and in need of a lot of tender loving and care. After being put on a diet of special food made possible through Wag! donations, her health recovered quickly, and she was soon adopted by a young couple committed to caring for her.

In addition to food donations, Wag! and GreaterGood.org raised more than $57,000 for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, which devastated Texas and Puerto Rico in August 2017. Last December, both organizations worked with Wag! creative strategist and investor, actress, Olivia Munn to hold a Shelter Dog Toy Drive at the LASPCA in Long Beach, Calif., which raised more than 30,000 toys that are being distributed to animal-rescue organizations nationwide.

About Wag!

Founded in January 2015, Wag! is an on-demand mobile app that gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life and care for their dogs by giving instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers, sitters, and boarders in their local community. Wag! walks are insured and bonded and every walker has passed a thorough vetting process before being invited to walk dogs on the platform. Wag! is a proud sponsor of the Rescue Bank and donates proceeds from every Wag! walk to provide meals to shelter dogs nationwide. Wag! also partners directly with local shelters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $150 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs to help animals including Rescue Rebuild and Rescue Bank. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

