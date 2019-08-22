Wag! Launches a New Dog Tag -- A Smarter Way for Pups to Find Their Way Home

As part of Wag!'s continued commitment to helping the animal shelter community, the company is launching this product first to animal shelter and rescue organizations across the country free of charge. Shelters and rescue organizations can order Wag! Tags here: https://tag.wagwalking.com/shelter

"Through our partnerships with shelters across the country, we know how hard shelter and rescue staff work to find adoptable pets their forever home, and we know that all a lost dog wants is to find its way back to its family," said Noah Horton, Chief Marketing Officer, GreaterGood.org. "We are excited to see Wag!, our long-time partner, launch this free way for shelters and adopters to help reduce the number of dogs with families that end up back in the shelter."

The Wag! Tag uses simple QR technology to store each dog's personalized profile. This profile can include any information the pet parent wants to provide, including emergency and veterinary contacts and preferred drop off locations. The profile can also include food and medicine allergies, as well as how to calm the pet if upset or anxious. When a dog is located, the finder can scan the Wag! Tag using a smartphone camera, immediately gaining access to the dog's unique information.

"More than 3.5 million dogs are lost in the U.S. each year, and anyone who's experienced this knows how overwhelming it can feel," said Dr. Lisa Lippman, DVM, an experienced dog safety expert and veterinarian. "Now, the person who finds a missing furry family member wearing a Wag! Tag has access to the details needed to quickly get the dog home."

How it works:

Order - Orders can be placed online by any shelter across the country at https://tag.wagwalking.com/shelter/order. The digital dog identification tag is free and requires no batteries. Activation - Scan the tag with a smartphone camera to begin the registration process. The user will be guided to provide the information that will be available on their dog's Wag! Tag profile, including emergency contacts, vaccination history, vet information, and any other relevant notes (such as safe drop-off spaces, allergies, behavioral tips, and more). Reuniting with your pup: Once a dog is found, the rescuer can easily scan the Wag! Tag with any smartphone to instantly access pet parent contact information to inform the owner of their pup's location.

The Wag! Tag will be available to consumers across the U.S. in the coming weeks. For more information on Wag!'s new offering visit https://tag.wagwalking.com/shelter/.

About Wag!

In 2015, Wag! created on-demand dog walking and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and thoroughly-vetted dog walkers, sitters, and boarding hosts in their communities. Wag! services are insured and backed by the 24/7 support of a dedicated Trust & Safety team. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 8 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

