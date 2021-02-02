Wag-N-Bag Announces The New Portable Party Wagon

Cornhole Boards and beer-filled coolers are heavy and awkward to carry. Especially when you have to walk long distances to your location. That's why we created this mobile tailgate tank. Load it up with all your good time essentials, roll to your destination in style, then transform an ordinary get-together into an epic outdoor experience the whole squad will be talking about for weeks.

Whether you enjoy camping at the lake, tailgating at the big game, beach days under the sun, or just relaxing with the family in the backyard – This compact yet rugged "Cornhole Wagon" will not only save you time and stress, but will also provide the socially distanced, interactive entertainment that will get the party going!

Built From The Ground Up - With a focus on quality components and functionality, we utilized only high grade of materials – from the tires, to the frame, to the weather-resistant bags, each part serves a specific purpose and ensures your Wag-N-Bag be a centerpiece of your adventures for the long haul.

Wag-N-Bag comes with a variety gameplay and design options. The compact size allows you to fit in your trunk and explore places your average wagon can't handle. The thick American Ash wood creates a sturdy frame to keep your precious gear secure. The legs are made with indestructible tubed metal and fit perfectly on top of each other, then locked in with quick-release pins. The interchangeable tailgate size playing boards swap out easily so you aren't stuck with just one game! The bean bags are made with 100% duck cloth and filled with weather-resistant resin. We overbuilt every aspect of Wag-N-Bag to ensure it will be providing the fun for years and years to come.

A lot of blood, sweat and tears has been poured into turning idea into a reality. We appreciate you for taking the time to check our project out, and hope you will support us by backing today!

Back Us on Kickstarter Today: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wagnbag/wag-n-bag-yard-games-on-the-go?ref=2qly6p&token=ded45ae4

Contact: Brad Hull, 913-702-2876, [email protected]

SOURCE Wag-N-Bag

Related Links

https://wagnbag.com

