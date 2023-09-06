Wag N' Wash Makes History with Grand Opening of Flagship Store in Michigan

News provided by

Wag N' Wash

06 Sep, 2023, 10:32 ET

Emerging Pet Franchise Opens First Corporate Store as Franchise Development Continues to Surge

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag N' Wash, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, makes brand history with its first corporate store in Michigan. Located at 353 N. Maple Rd. in Ann Arbor, this serves as the flagship store for the up-and-coming franchise brand. As Wag N' Wash puts an aggressive franchise development strategy into motion, this location will serve as the template for all future stores.

In February of 2022, Wag N' Wash was acquired by PSP Group, LLC which is also the parent company of Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 700 stores across the U.S. Since then, Wag N' Wash has doubled in store count with 25 locations currently open and 40 more in various stages of development. Although separate entities, the brands are rooted in and operate from the same proven business model and have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

"We are on a positive trajectory at Wag N' Wash with no intentions of slowing down," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Wag N' Wash and Pet Supplies Plus. "Pet Supplies Plus is a proven brand, and we're proud to be backing Wag N' Wash as it marches forward in its next era of success."

The individuality of each store design is key for both Wag N' Wash and Pet Supplies Plus as it reinforces that each franchise store is individually owned and operated – not a small part of a large conglomerate. Previously being a nail salon, the Wag N' Wash team converted the 4,800 sq. ft space into its newest prototype store with a design that captures the spirit of this emerging brand and the community it serves. Ann Arbor is known for its progressive nature that still embodies small-town hospitality, both which are characteristics of the innovative and community-minded brand that is Wag N' Wash.

Wag N' Wash will celebrate with a formal grand opening event at the end of September, complete with weekend discounts, thousands of event giveaways, free pet washes and more.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash
Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

About Pet Supplies Plus
Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 700 locations in 42 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs.  Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 22 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the ninth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.  

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected] 

SOURCE Wag N' Wash

