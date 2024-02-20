Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor Hosts Weekend-Long Neighbor Appreciation Event

Emerging Pet Specialty Brand Shows Neighbor Appreciation at Flagship Store with Deals and Pet Adoption Opportunities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag N' Wash, a specialty retailer focused on the wellbeing of pets, is hosting a weekend-long Neighbor Appreciation Event at its flagship location in Ann Arbor at 353 N Maple Rd. In keeping with the company's mission of caring for dogs and cats from head to tail, Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor is a one-stop, neighborhood pet store that offers a full-service grooming salon, self-serve pet wash as well as thousands of high-quality, brand name products including food, treats, toys and other pet care essentials. 

Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor invites all pets and pet owners to take part in its Neighbor Appreciation Event Saturday, February 24, through Sunday, February 25. The event details are as follows:

  • All Weekend: 20% off all in-store and online purchases; for online purchases, use code 892D7 (restrictions apply).
  • Saturday, February 24 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM: Huron Valley Humane Society will be bringing in adoptable cats and dogs. Neighbors can interact with the animals in hopes of them finding forever homes.
  • Saturday, February 24 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM: Cascades Humane Society will be bringing in adoptable cats and dogs. Neighbors are invited to create connections with the animals in hopes of them finding their new family.
  • Sunday, February 25 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM: GEM Greyhounds of eastern Michigan will be in-store with some adoptable retired racers. Learn how to care for the dogs and play with some pups looking for their forever homes.

"Every time we have the opportunity to celebrate our neighbors, it serves as a way of expressing our gratitude for being a part of our brand," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Wag N' Wash and Pet Supplies Plus. "We're honored to have such a fantastic community behind us and encourage Ann Arbor-area residents to stop by, take advantage of the deals, and get to know some of the adoptable pets."

The Ann Arbor store made brand history when it opened last September as it marked the first location in Michigan and also serves as Wag N' Wash's flagship store. As community partners, the Wag N' Wash team continues to establish connections with other local community organizations to strengthen the bond between companion pets and their guardians through proper products, services, education, and supporting a healthy pet lifestyle.

Neighbors will also have the opportunity to use the full-service grooming salon and self-serve pet wash during the event. At Wag N' Wash, self-serve pet washes have a pet wash attendant who provides the pet parent with an apron, shampoo, conditioner, brushes and cologne spray. In addition to having a full-service grooming salon staffed by professional groomers, Wag N' Wash also offers specialty services like nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. Although services play a substantial role in the retailer's success, Wag N' Wash is equally committed to providing pet parents a wide selection of high-quality dog and cat food, treats, toys apparel, collars, leashes and other pet care necessities.

In February of 2022, Wag N' Wash was acquired by PSP Group, LLC which is also the parent company of Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 700 stores across the U.S. Since then, Wag N' Wash has doubled in store count with 24 locations currently open and 40 more in various stages of development. Although separate entities, the brands are rooted in and operate from the same proven business model and have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor is open Monday – Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor, please call 734-325-9554, or visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Wag N' Wash 
Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 24 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Wag N' Wash

