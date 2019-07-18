Wag! Provides Safety Tips to Help Pet Parents Protect Their Dogs from the Dangers of Hot Temperatures

Larger breeds and long- and thick-coated dogs can be more susceptible to the negative health effects of heat

By the time temperatures reach 85 degrees, virtually every dog breed is susceptible to the negative health effects of heat

Dogs with short snouts, such as bulldogs, pugs, and boxers have an especially hard time in warmer temperatures, even below 85 degrees

Make sure your dog has plenty of fresh water

Some signs of heatstroke include: heavy panting, difficulty breathing, increased drooling, stumbling or dizziness, a reluctance to move, weakness, vomiting, no urine or only small amounts of urine, blood in bowel movement or stool, or black, tarry stools. If you think you see any of these symptoms in your dog seek immediate veterinary care

You can learn more on the infographic here: https://wag.me/summer-heat .

Wag! is also sending alerts to walkers on its platform in the heat-stricken areas, alerting them to use caution and, where necessary, limit outdoor activity for dogs to quick potty breaks to help avoid heat-related health issues.

Wag! services are insured and backed by the 24/7 support of a dedicated Trust & Safety team

