Wag! Tag: The Smarter Way to Get Your Pup Home is Now Available to Pet Parents Nationwide

Pet parents no longer need to rely on traditional dog tags with their limited information, they can now use the smarter Wag! Tag, which offers the following features:

Easily Accessible Information - Each tag utilizes a simple, scannable code that makes it easy for anyone with a smartphone who finds your lost pup to access their information.

Personalized Dog Information in One Place - Go beyond a traditional tag and fill your dog's profile with all the information you'd want someone to know if they found your furry family member — emergency contacts, secure drop-off locations, allergies, vaccinations, and other helpful notes about your dog.

Lost Dog Search Support (with Wag! Tag Complete) - Wag! Tag Complete comes with active support from walkers on Wag! to help find lost dogs faster. This feature also increases local awareness by providing shareable digital flyers, proactively posting to lost dog platforms.

"Our love for dogs is what led us to launch the Wag! Tag," says Hilary Schneider, Wag! CEO. "With our amazing community of walkers in more than 100 cities across the country, we have a network of caring and passionate dog lovers who can be notified to help a lost pup return home more quickly. More than 3.5 million dogs go missing each year, and we believe the Wag! Tag will help more of them reunite with their families."

How the Wag! Tag Works

Order - Orders can be placed online at https://tag.wagwalking.com/

Activate - Scan the tag with a smartphone camera to begin the registration process.

Search support - With Wag! Tag Complete, local walkers on the Wag! platform will be alerted to a lost dog and provided with information to help bring your dog home safely.

Reuniting with your pup - Once a dog is found, the rescuer can easily scan the Wag! Tag with any smartphone to instantly access your emergency contact information.

Packages & Pricing

Wag! Tag Retail Price : Normally $9.95 . For a limited time Wag! is offering this product free of charge + $2.95 shipping.

Wag! Tag Essential Service : Free with the Wag! Tag, allows pet parents to create an Online Dog Profile connected to the tag which can include emergency contacts, secure drop-off locations, allergies, vaccinations, and other helpful notes about your dog. This service also provides access to the Lost Dog Guide, which provides tips such as where to post online to alert your community, who to notify, and more.

Wag! Tag Complete Service: $59.95 per year, offers active support from walkers on Wag! to help find lost dogs faster. Use the Wag! app to report your missing pup to our Recovery Team, available 24/7. Wag! will alert walkers with Wag! to search, also make flyers, and post to lost dog platforms.

As part of Wag!'s continued efforts to help the animal shelter community, the company first launched Wag! Tags to animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country free of charge.

About Wag!

In 2015 Wag! created on-demand dog walking and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life with instant access to experienced and thoroughly-vetted dog walkers, sitters, and boarding hosts in their communities. Wag! services are insured and backed by the 24/7 support of a dedicated Trust & Safety team. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and has provided more than 8 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States. Find us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

