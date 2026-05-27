Wag Trendz® Launches NeoCool™, the First-of-Its-Kind Patent-Pending Cooling Dog Harness Engineered With Passive Airflow Technology

Built for rising summer temperatures and year-round outdoor adventures, NeoCool™ features advanced passive airflow technology shown in third-party lab testing to reduce heat and moisture retention by 85% or more compared to traditional harnesses.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising summer temperatures and extreme heat advisories continue across the U.S., veterinarians warn that dogs can quickly develop life-threatening heatstroke during everyday walks and outdoor activity because they primarily rely on panting — not sweating — to regulate body temperature.

Wag Trendz® NeoCool™ Wag Trendz® NeoCool™

At the same time, dog owners are becoming increasingly aware that many traditional harnesses and cooling products were never designed with long-term breathability, airflow, or heat and moisture retention in mind. Existing cooling gear often relies on soaking, bulky inserts, or short-term evaporative cooling methods that lose effectiveness throughout the day.

To address this growing need, Wag Trendz®, the female-owned urban dog gear brand known for combining streetwear-inspired aesthetics with safety-first functionality, announces the launch of NeoCool™, a first-of-its-kind patent-pending cooling dog harness engineered with advanced passive airflow technology to help reduce heat buildup and improve comfort for dogs year-round.

Developed after years of nationwide road testing and direct customer feedback, NeoCool™ was created to solve a recurring problem the founders repeatedly heard from dog owners at events and pop-ups across the country: they wanted breathable gear that delivered genuine cooling performance without sacrificing durability, comfort, or style.

Unlike traditional cooling vests that require soaking to activate, NeoCool™ is engineered to perform completely dry through a patent-pending perforated construction paired with breathable quick-dry air mesh. Third-party lab testing found NeoCool™ provided more than 2.5x greater airflow and reduced heat and moisture retention by 85% or more compared to traditional harness constructions. The lightweight dual-layer design is intended to promote continuous airflow, dissipate trapped heat, and reduce heat retention during everyday wear, outdoor adventures, hikes, travel, and city walks.

On especially hot days, the harness can also be lightly soaked or chilled for additional evaporative cooling support, giving dog owners flexibility depending on climate and activity level.

"Over and over again, we heard the same frustration from dog owners: traditional harnesses were trapping heat, and many cooling products felt bulky or impractical for daily use," said Michelle Clayton, co-founder and CEO of Wag Trendz®. "My co-founder, Sarah Roberson, brought more than 12 years of veterinary experience into the design process, and together we wanted NeoCool™ to feel genuinely wearable for real dogs — lightweight, breathable, supportive, and comfortable enough for everyday adventures while still helping dogs stay cooler naturally."

NeoCool™ is especially beneficial for active dogs frequently exposed to warm sidewalks, hiking trails, outdoor festivals, and urban environments.

Key NeoCool™ features include:

Patent-pending perforated airflow construction

Advanced passive airflow technology designed to promote ventilation

Breathable quick-dry air mesh interior

More than 2.5x greater airflow than traditional harnesses

Cooling performance that works dry — no soaking required

Lightweight structured fit with enhanced durability

Ergonomic no-pull harness design with front and back leash clips

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2021 by sister-in-laws Michelle Clayton and Sarah Roberson, Wag Trendz® spent three years road-testing products nationwide and refining every feature through real-world feedback from dog owners and their pets. The NeoCool™ Sport Collection includes harnesses, collars, adjustable leashes, and coordinating accessories available in multiple styles and colors.

NeoCool™ is now available at Wag Trendz® Official Website starting at $46.

About Wag Trendz®

Wag Trendz® is a female-owned urban dog gear brand based in Austin, Texas, redefining pet fashion through edgy streetwear-inspired aesthetics and safety-first functionality. Founded in 2021, the company designs premium dog harnesses, collars, leashes, and accessories informed by real-world testing, veterinary insight, and community-driven feedback. Known for original artwork, ergonomic no-pull designs, and innovative product engineering, Wag Trendz® creates gear built for real dogs, real owners, and real life.

Media Contact:

Michelle Clayton

512-595-4540

[email protected]

www.wagtrendz.com

SOURCE Wag Trendz®