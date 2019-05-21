Wag! Welcomes Ben Rosenberg as VP of Customer Success

Wag! is committed to providing the best possible experience for pet parents, pet care providers, and dogs in the 43 states and more than 110 cities where it's available. As part of that, the company is taking steps to ensure that Wag! customers have the support they need — through phone, email and text — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In this leadership role, Rosenberg will be responsible for delivering on this commitment.

Rosenberg previously spent almost four years at Zenefits, most recently leading its Customer Care organization, where he helped elevate the customer experience through improved processes, new tools and training programs, and leadership development. Before that, Ben served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Charles Schwab & Co., in the areas of customer service, training, banking, and operations.

As VP of Customer Success at Wag!, one of Rosenberg's top priorities will be to further enhance collaboration among teams at Wag!, ensuring Customer Success has the information, processes, and tools needed to deliver exceptional service to pet parents and the independent pet care providers on the platform.

"The role Ben has taken on is critical to creating the best possible experience for our community," said Hilary Schneider, Wag! CEO. "I'm excited about the expertise and energy he brings to our Customer Success team. Over the last year, we've made significant progress in improving customer satisfaction, but we know there's more we can do to support pet parents, pet care providers and the pets they love so dearly."

Rosenberg is an Arizona native and a Sun Devils fan, having graduated from Arizona State University. He'll lead the Customer Success team from Wag!'s Phoenix office, which opened late last year.

"As a proud pet parent to two rescue pups, I'm thrilled to be joining Wag!," said Rosenberg. "I know how people feel about their pets and what they expect in terms of customer service. Our goal is to deliver pet parents and pet care providers the support they need in a timely fashion, ensuring that their interactions with Wag! are positive, professional, and definitely pet-friendly."

To learn more about Wag!, visit: www.wagwalking.com.

About Wag!

Wag! created on-demand dog walking in 2015 and is now available in 43 states and 110 cities. The mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life and instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers, boarding hosts, and sitters in their communities. Wag! services are insured and bonded, and every pet care provider has passed a thorough vetting process before being approved to work on the platform. Wag! donates a portion of walk proceeds to GreaterGood.org's Rescue Bank and through this program has provided more than 8 million meals to shelter dogs in the United States.

SOURCE Wag!

Related Links

http://www.wagwalking.com

