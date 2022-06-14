Wagepoint kicks off new simply awesome payroll integration to Xero

"This exciting step brings us closer together to deliver happiness to our accounting partners and their customers." Tweet this

"Wagepoint customers love Xero! We've tracked Xero for a long time, mainly because our companies are so customer-centric – which is just business-speak for 'we are both mildly obsessed with making our customers happy'," says Shrad Rao, CEO of Wagepoint. "This exciting step brings us closer together to deliver happiness to our accounting partners and their customers, starting with the Single Sign-Up integration."

Wagepoint and Xero both take an authentic, human approach to business as well as technology. The companies share values of caring for customers, embracing change and creating experiences that people love, which makes for a merry culture fit.

"Over the past few years of working together, it's been obvious that the Wagepoint team shares Xero's passion for helping small businesses thrive by creating a beautiful experience for our mutual customers," says Faye Pang, Canada Country Manager for Xero. "In addition to our shared focus on the customer, it's our strong values alignment as organizations that has me excited. Together, our products and teams can play an important role in supporting Canada's small business economy."

Wagepoint and Xero will also bring fresh ideas to the Canadian accounting and small business communities through co-hosted webinars, shared success stories, thought-leadership content and panel discussions that help small businesses grow.

The Wagepoint team is excited to take part in Xerocon New Orleans in August 2022, where they look forward to meeting customers and showcasing the integration. And, as always, bringing a little fun into the conversation about all things payroll.

About Wagepoint

Wagepoint is a small-but-mighty fintech company on a mission to simplify payroll – and maybe even dare to make it delightful! Our online software was created just for small businesses, automating the most "ugh" parts of payroll – like calculating wages and reporting on taxes – so that our customers can get back to doing, well, literally anything else. Backed by the world's friendliest team, Wagepoint is always supportive, never stuffy and refreshingly human. Founded in 2012, we make payroll magic happen for 20,000 small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across North America. Visit www.wagepoint.com to learn more or connect with us @Wagepoint.

SOURCE Wagepoint