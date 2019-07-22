WagerTalk and Touchdown Alabama Magazine Announce Partnership for 2019-20 College Football Season

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk and Touchdown Alabama Magazine have announced a sports betting content partnership for the 2019-20 college football season.

Billed as "Alabama's No. 1 Source for Crimson Tide News," Touchdown Alabama was founded by Bennie Bice III in 2007. Bice and his partners Brandon Williams and Cedric Mason have assembled a team of reporters and photographers that provide in-depth access to the Alabama Football program.

WagerTalk and Touchdown Alabama will collaborate on weekly articles, videos and podcast appearances that will focus on the Crimson Tide and other SEC matchups.

"WagerTalk and Touchdown Alabama will be providing Alabama fans with something they are unable to get anywhere else and have never experienced before: Valuable insight from a team of experts in Las Vegas," Bice said. "We are looking forward to working with WagerTalk on the latest odds, predictions, betting line movement and more."

Touchdown Alabama is independently owned and produces an annual full-color glossy magazine. During football season, tdalabamamag.com receives roughly two million page views per month.

WagerTalk's Director of Media Relations, Kelly Stewart, is excited about the cross-branded content that each side will be able to produce.

"The knowledge and insight they (Touchdown Alabama) will provide will be very beneficial for the betting community and our viewers," Stewart said. "We are anxiously awaiting the inside information and behind-the-scenes looks at not only Alabama, but the rest of the SEC."

Founded in July 2015, WagerTalk's team of writers, handicappers, and personalities create sports betting content from across the globe. The brand's YouTube channel has generated over six million views for its weekly sports betting videos. WagerTalk produces a daily radio show from ESPN Las Vegas, and publishes a series of daily podcasts.

