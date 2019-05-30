WagerTalk Announces Intent to Acquire The Gold Sheet

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk, the largest sports betting content provider in the world, has announced its intent to acquire The Gold Sheet.

Founded in 1957, The Gold Sheet is the country's longest-running sports betting newsletter. Each week, the Gold Sheet team delivers analysis on NFL and college football games, along with NBA and college basketball matchups.

For over 60 years, Gold Sheet readers have received Key Releases, as well as access to proprietary power rankings on all teams. The Gold Sheet maintains in-depth point spread and results logs, giving sports bettors and enthusiasts the insight needed to maximize their wagers.

"WagerTalk is so excited about acquiring The Gold Sheet," said WagerTalk President Lawrence Prezman. "The Gold Sheet is literally the gold standard of sports betting data and has been since the 1950s."

Rick Allec, owner of the Gold Sheet, is excited about the opportunities that a partnership with WagerTalk will create. Allec and the WagerTalk team plan to build a new mobile-optimized website featuring free content, statistics, matchup data, and odds pages in a streamlined format.

"I want to reassure everyone that we will not be changing this beloved publication," Prezman said.

In addition to the Gold Sheet's current offerings, Allec's content team plans to expand its basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer coverage.

"I purchased my first Gold Sheet in 1989, so having the opportunity to acquire the company 30 years later is a great honor," Allec said. "I have worked closely with the Gold Sheet team over the years and I am excited to have our core team continue producing the content Gold Sheet readers have trusted for over 5 decades."

Marco D'Angelo, Co-Founder of WagerTalk, started reading the Gold Sheet in the 1970s.

"The Gold Sheet was the first betting publication I ever bought," D'Angelo said. "To have the Gold Sheet as part of the WagerTalk family is surreal for me right now. To own something that I have used my entire life could not make me happier."

Founded in July 2015, WagerTalk's team of writers, handicappers, and personalities create sports betting content from across the globe. The brand's YouTube channel has generated 5.9 million views for its weekly sports betting videos. WagerTalk produces a daily radio show from ESPN Las Vegas, and publishes a series of almost-daily podcasts.

