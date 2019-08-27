WagerTalk Announces New Pro Football Podcast, 'Bet On It'

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk, one of the largest sports betting content providers in the world, has announced a new podcast for the 2019-20 pro football season, 'Bet On It.'

The new show will feature WagerTalk co-founder Marco D'Angelo, professional sports bettor Gianni "The Greek" Karalis, and WagerTalk Director of Media Relations Kelly Stewart.

WagerTalk Announces New Weekly NFL Sports Betting Show: "Bet On It" with Marco, VR and Kelly Bet On It Podcast Bet On It Crew

D'Angelo has been a professional sports handicapper and bettor since 1980. He is a two-time winner of Preferred Picks' Wise Guy Football Contest. During football season, D'Angelo makes a number of regional and national media appearances to provide insight on that week's games.

"With the 'Bet on It' show, Ace and myself will break down each week's pro football games in great detail," D'Angelo said. "We will be dropping bombs, sprinkling, betting sandwich games, and enjoying 'Fat n Sassy' plays all season long, right from the Las Vegas Strip."

Karalis broke into the sports betting industry as a bookmaker in Philadelphia in the late 1980's. He moved to Las Vegas in the mid-1990's and served as a runner for respected betting syndicates at the Stardust Race & Sports Book, where he frequently participated on the famous Stardust Line radio show.

Since then, Karalis has become one of the most recognizable faces in the Las Vegas sports betting scene. He has made several appearances on ESPN, FOX, CBS, Yahoo! Radio and many more local and national outlets. Karalis has been featured on a CNBC sports betting special, a NY Times Magazine longform on sports betting, and was a featured participant in "The Best of It" sports betting documentary.

"I am honored to be a part of the all new 'Bet On It' podcast," Karalis said. "Our supporters have been a huge part of this ride, and I can't wait to share even more winning information, along with some great times and laughs ahead. I even bought a new ski mask for occasion, so let's do damage."

Stewart emerged as a prominent voice in the Las Vegas sports betting scene in the early 2010's while working for Don Best Sports. She has turned that Internet following into one of the industry's largest proxy services for out-of-town gamblers.

Known by most as Kelly in Vegas, Stewart won the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest's "Mini Contest" in 2014. She is a writer and video personality for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, in addition to working as a featured correspondent for Bleacher Report.

Founded in July 2015, WagerTalk's team of writers, handicappers, and personalities create sports betting content from across the globe. The brand's YouTube channel has over 23,000 subscribers and has generated over 6.2 million views on their unique sports betting videos. WagerTalk also produces a daily radio show from ESPN Las Vegas.

For media inquiries or appearances, contact: Missy Mitchell, (800) 958-7452, 220620@email4pr.com

WagerTalk

10120 W. Flamingo Rd

Suite 4-255

Las Vegas NV 89147

WagerTalk Sports

22 Strauss Rd

Thornhill ON, Canada, L4J 8Z6

SOURCE WagerTalk