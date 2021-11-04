WagerTalk Media Launches Bitcoin Checkout for Sports Handicapping Service

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk Media has launched a Bitcoin checkout for its WagerBuxx program, allowing sports bettors to pay for handicapping services with cryptocurrency.

A leading innovator in the sports betting landscape, WagerTalk is one of the first betting media outlets to introduce Bitcoin as a payment method. Customers can create a bank of pre-paid credits known as WagerBuxx using Bitcoin, which are purchased at a discounted rate and can be used on a variety of handicapping services from WagerTalk's lineup of professional bettors.

WagerTalk Media

"Cryptocurrency has become a mainstream option for consumers around the world, so it made sense to add this payment option for our customers," said Rick Allec, WagerTalk Media CEO.

"At WagerTalk Media, our top priority is customer experience. That starts with our industry leading low pricing, supported by our top-notch customer service team, and now an even easier checkout process. As the popularity of sports betting continues at a rapid pace, we are committed to staying ahead of the industry norm and putting our customers above everything else."

Founded in July, 2015, WagerTalk Media produces live odds, sports betting predictions and analysis, daily audio and video for sports bettors of all experience levels. With over 83,000 subscribers on YouTube, WagerTalk TV has become appointment viewing for bettors looking to sharpen their handicapping skills.

In August 2018, WagerTalk announced the acquisition of Sportsmemo, which is one of the nation's top resources for sports betting and handicapping information. In June 2019, WagerTalk announced the acquisition of The GoldSheet, which is the country's longest-running sports betting newsletter.

For media inquiries or appearances, contact:

Rick Allec

800-958-7452

[email protected]

SOURCE WagerTalk Media