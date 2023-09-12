Wages Take Back Seat to Schedule Flexibility and Team Relationships for Small Business Workers

Homebase

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Hourly Worker Pulse Check Identifies Pain Points for Hourly Workers Heading into Fall

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebase, the all-in-one team management app that helps more than 100,000 local small businesses manage their hourly teams, is releasing results from their latest Hourly Worker Pulse Check, surveying nearly 500 small business hourly workers on their top concerns and priorities heading into fall. Here's what we learned:

  • Despite historic inflation increases, competitive wages are NOT the top priority for hourly workers. Schedule control and flexibility (57%) and good team relationships (54%) are the two most popular factors for workers in deciding where to work, with wages coming in third (44%).
  • 77% of hourly workers are happy with their jobs. This is compared to only 51% of the American workforce who, according to Pew Research, are highly satisfied with their jobs.
  • Hourly workers have decreased optimism around future jobs. Despite a rosier outlook from economists, only 34% of hourly workers think their job options will improve in 12 months, which has dropped steadily since July 2022 (42%). Inflation is still top of mind, with 64% reporting being worried about inflation, up from 56% in June 2023.
  • Longer working hours are a growing concern, say 23% of respondents (up from 19% in June 2023), which signals to small business owners that seasonal hiring is necessary to relieve some pressure.

"In spite of reports about a cooling labor market, our Pulse Check reveals the unique POV of hourly workers," said Homebase Founder and CEO, John Waldmann. "Workers remain happy with their jobs, but they're concerned about inflation and future prospects, as well as longer working hours. Consistent wage inflation this summer has led to schedule flexibility and team relationships overtaking wages as the top two priorities for workers. We'll keep an eye on seasonal hiring and changing worker concerns heading into fall," said Waldmann.

