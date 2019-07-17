Waggoner Financial Group Joins Bleakley Financial Group

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleakley Financial Group has added a new affiliate office in East Lansing, Michigan led by industry veteran Eric Waggoner. The Waggoner Financial Group affiliation marks the sixth new office and eleventh advisor transition for Bleakley in under two years.

Formerly a Managing Director with Northwestern Mutual, Waggoner and his talented staff operate a robust planning-based wealth management practice that serves the unique financial needs of affluent families, corporate executives and privately held businesses across Michigan and Illinois.

Says Waggoner, "Our team is excited to partner with Bleakley and is energized by the flexibility and resources available to both our clients and our team. As our business has expanded, so have the planning needs of clients. We feel more confident than ever in our ability to leverage additional resources and creatively provide sophisticated service to our clients."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and Principal of Bleakley Financial Group, "Eric has built an incredible practice based on foundational planning for his clients. We are confident that the Waggoner Financial Group will be able to seamlessly leverage the advanced resources available at Bleakley. As we continue to expand the presence of our firm into new regional markets, we have focused exclusively on attracting high-caliber advisors who will be great stewards of the Bleakley culture. We are thrilled to partner with the Waggoner team in the launch of our Michigan office and believe their existing and future clients will benefit as a result."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director of Business Development at Bleakley Financial Group adds, "Our priority is to empower our advisors with the tools and resources to deliver the best advice and recommendations available to their clients. The affiliation model with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Eric and The Waggoner Group to execute on that commitment and be more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client experience."

Bleakley Financial Group offers independent financial and wealth planning advice in a focused team environment. Our advisory model represents a disciplined collaborative planning process that addresses the full complexity of a clients' financial situation.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group