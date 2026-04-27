WAGLAB™ Is Rethinking Dog Toys

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - From the creative minds at Canada Pooch™, WAGLAB is a new brand rethinking dog toys from the ground up. Its debut line, PlayStack™, features five interchangeable toys ("mods") that work together to keep dogs curious, active, and engaged. Designed to be used with treats and spreads, PlayStack can be customized to each dog - turning everyday play into something more rewarding. Every combination plays a little differently, because every dog does.

PlayStack is designed to do more than distract - it gives dogs something to figure out.

Dog playing with PlayStack dog toy (CNW Group/WAGLAB)

"We created WAGLAB to reimagine what play can be for dogs. Most dogs aren't lacking toys, they're lacking play that truly engages them. Pet parents want more than distraction; they want their dogs engaged and challenged. With PlayStack, we've built a modular system that creates an ever-changing play experience that turns a single toy into countless combinations, adapting to how each dog plays." - Dom Finelli, Co-Founder of WAGLAB

PlayStack is launching with five interchangeable mods - The Squiggle, The Boomerang, The Slobber, The Bully, and The Spinner. PlayStack is available in two sizes (Small for dogs under 45 lbs and Large for dogs over 35 lbs). Beginning today, it is available in the USA at mywaglab.com, Petco, and canadapooch.com, with a broader rollout to independent pet retailers nationwide in May. PlayStack will launch in Canada on May 4th at Pet Valu, our early access partner, with a broader rollout to independent pet retailers nationwide in June.

About WAGLAB™

WAGLAB is a dog toy innovation brand from the team at Canada Pooch, focused on rethinking how dogs play. Designed by a team of designers and inventors, WAGLAB creates interactive, customizable toys that combine movement, problem-solving, and reward-based play to keep dogs engaged longer. Its first product line, PlayStack™, is a modular toy system that can be mixed and matched to create an ever-evolving play experience tailored to each dog. Learn more at mywaglab.com or follow @mywaglab on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE WAGLAB