Wagner Awarded Contract with Olin Winchester: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Logistics has been awarded the contract for warehousing and transportation of the daily operations by Olin Winchester, LLC for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri (within the Greater Kansas City area) beginning on October 1, 2020.

Wagner plans to hire from the pool of employees and will manage the warehousing and transportation operation across the 3,900 acre campus.

"Wagner is a top 100 3PL firm; we are known for strong operations and quality service across the country. Wagner's growth over the last five years is a testament to our success in customer partnerships and we expect our partnership with Olin Winchester to be no different. We look forward to working closely with the good people at Winchester." – Brian Smith, President & CEO

This will be Wagner's 6th location in the area and brings the U.S. footprint to 7 million square feet. During a year filled with challenges around the world, Wagner continues to work with customers to find solutions that meet their needs into today's world.

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider offering comprehensive distribution centers, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. Our team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the speed our customers require. Wagner is driving forward by providing exceptional performance as the industry continues to adapt to customer buying habits. We are eager to tackle your most complex supply chain challenges - Bring it! www.wagnerlogistics.com

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer, distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small-caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin Winchester.

About the Lake City Plant

The Lake City Plant, which began production in 1941, provides small-caliber military ammunition for both training and combat purposes. The plant, encompassing 3,935 acres, also serves as a national and regional test center for ammunition performance and weapons firing. For information regarding Winchester's Lake City operations visit https://lakecity.winchester.com/

SOURCE Wagner Logistics

