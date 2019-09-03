Wagner® OEX Car Launches in the U.S. with More than 100 SKUs

Designed to last up to two times longer than other brake pads*, Wagner OE X Car is engineered with a combination of advanced braking features. Galvanized steel plates provide better corrosion resistance and fitment over paint and powder coatings, which increases pad life and aids in noise-reduction. Additionally, the treated backing plate inhibits rust jacking and provides better bonding to the plate.

New features also include the introduction of premium OE-quality shims that are made up of five sound-deadening layers to lessen noise and vibration, and laser-etched for easy part reference. These shims are attached using secure application-specific shim attachment methods: locking tabs provide a secure attachment to the plate, while the riveted method keeps the shim in place by locking the shim to the backing plate. Both methods are optimized for quiet operation.

Wagner OEX Car also offers customized slot design**, application-specific, double- or single-curved slots in the Wagner OEX Car pads. This provides more opportunities for dirt and debris to escape the pad, resulting in longer pad life. Additionally, formulations meet 2025 requirements for zero copper.

"With the rollout of Wagner OEX Car, we are excited to have this new, innovative product line that further enhances the proven Wagner portfolio. Wagner covers a vast number of VIO and offers features that customers demand for their vehicles today," said Sarah Olson, product management director, Braking, Americas. "Wagner OEX Car, with its unique features, not only provides outstanding stopping power, but also a quieter, smoother ride."

Additionally, Wagner OEX Car will feature new packaging, distinguishing it from Wagner OEX by clearly defining that the product is intended for passenger cars.

To learn more about Wagner OEX Car, Wagner OEX and other Wagner solutions, please contact your Wagner Brake supplier or representative, and visit www.wagnerbrake.com.

* Results based on independent testing conducted by Link Engineering Company comparing Wagner OEX Car brake pads to competitors' brake pads on the 2017 Toyota Camry, 2011 Honda Civic, and 2017 Ford Fusion.

** For specified applications only.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

