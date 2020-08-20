Wagner Reese Attorneys Honored by The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Stephen Wagner, Jason Reese, and Jeff Gibson have been selected as listees in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Additionally, Attorneys Jordan Kidd and Laura Swafford have been honored with recognition in the 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

The Best Lawyers in America aims to represent the consensus of the esteemed legal community in myriad regions and areas of legal practice. Through a meticulous peer-review system, legal professionals are evaluated based on professional expertise and career history to ensure they epitomize an elite standard of excellence. Recipients of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition are determined using the same system formulated for The Best Lawyers in America, but they must be in the first decade of their legal careers.



More than 20 years ago, Attorneys Steve Wagner and Jason Reese founded Wagner Reese, a law firm focusing on personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. The firm was recently included in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms" put out by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. This annual list employs a three-tier system to rank the top legal practices across the nation. Wagner Reese was listed as a "Tier 1" firm for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Carmel, IN.

Moreover, the firm's attorneys have a combined 150 years of legal experience, winning more than $200 million for their clients. Attorneys at Wagner Reese dedicate time to their community outside of their already busy work schedules by providing pro bono legal work, as well. The firm also supports the United States military and was a proud participant in the NFL's "Salute to Service" 2019 campaign.



Attorney Stephen Wagner

Attorney Wagner has practiced law since 1994 and handles a wide variety of complex litigation cases. He has advocated for clients in litigation involving auto and truck accidents, civil rights, construction accidents, product liability, and premise liability. He was named for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

This is Attorney Wagner's first year as a listee in The Best Lawyers in America. His previous peer-recognized awards include his naming in the Indiana Super Lawyers® list from 2006 to 2020. Furthermore, he was selected to the Super Lawyers® Top 50 list from 2018 to 2020 and named a Distinguished Fellow of the Indianapolis Bar Foundation in 2014. He was also named Indiana Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2006 by the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association.



Attorney Jason Reese

Attorney Reese has represented victims of catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death for over 23 years. The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition listed him for his work in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

He was also listed in the 25th and 26th Editions of The Best Lawyers in America, making this the third consecutive year that he has received this distinguished honor. In addition, Attorney Reese was named in the Indiana Super Lawyers® list from 2003 to 2020.

The legal community has bestowed a multitude of prestigious accolades on Attorney Reese throughout his career. In 2003, he was a recipient of the Indiana State Bar Association's Young Lawyer of the Year award; in 2005, named in the Indianapolis Business Journal's Forty Under 40; and included in the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Indiana by The National Trial Lawyers.

Since 2004, Attorney Reese has been repeatedly named in the Indiana Super Lawyers® list, which honors the top 5% of lawyers. Attorney Reese has been further recognized as a Top 50 Indiana Lawyer by Super Lawyers® from 2016 to 2020. Likewise, the Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers Association has selected him as one of the Top 25 Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers in Indiana.

In 2019, the legal community bestowed even more esteemed honors on Attorney Reese, such as his election to The Best Lawyers in America and his selection as a Distinguished Barrister by The Indiana Lawyer. The latter is widely considered the highest recognition attorneys can attain throughout the State of Indiana.

Attorney Reese has a passion for mentoring, as well as providing pro bono legal counsel to people who are economically disadvantaged. His charity work shows dedication to breaking the cycle of poverty, such as his time on the Board of Directors for CenterPoint Counseling and as part of the Executive Committee of the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic . Similarly, he has done charity work with the Grace Care Center Foundation .

In 2017, he was named the Accounting, Legal & Finance Mentor of the Year by College Mentors for Kids for his dedicated work in helping the youth navigate the oft-difficult path to higher education. Lastly, he has served on the board for a not-for-profit group dedicated to helping the next generation of business leaders, EDGE Mentoring .

Attorney Jeff Gibson

Attorney Gibson is a partner at Wagner Reese and has served clients in litigation concerning defective drugs and medical devices, as well as product liability. Often, he represents victims of sexual violence. He is listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition for his exemplary work in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.

This is the first year Attorney Gibson was listed by Best Lawyers®. He was, however, honored by the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list in 2010, 2012, and 2013; selected to the Indiana Super Lawyers® list from 2014 to 2020; and recognized by the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.



Attorney Jordan Kidd

Attorney Kidd represents clients in cases of medical malpractice, wrongful death, and foodborne illness. She has the honor of receiving a 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. In addition, she was selected to the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list and honored by the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Indiana.



Attorney Laura Walker Swafford

Attorney Swafford focuses her practice on representing individuals and families in personal injury, wrongful death, and civil rights litigation. Previously, she worked as a defense attorney. This experience gave her valuable insight in dealing with insurance companies and corporations, allowing her to better advocate for clients at Wagner Reese, LLP. In the 2021 Edition, Attorney Swafford received the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for her work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Her prior accolades include her selection the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list in 2019 and 2020.

To read more about Wagner Reese's esteemed lawyers, visit wagnerreese.com. Or visit bestlawyers.com for any inquiries concerning Best Lawyers®.

