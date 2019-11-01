Wagner Reese Named among the "Best Law Firms" of 2020 by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Reese was included in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms," a publication presented by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®.

The annual "Best Law Firms" publication is a list of the top legal practices in the United States, organized by their geographic location and area of expertise. Rather than ranking every law firm they award, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® uses a tiered system. The three different tiers demonstrate which practices are the best of the best. Wagner Reese was included in the category of "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" for Carmel, IN as a "Tier 1" firm.

To earn a "Best Law Firms" designation, a practice must be a prime example of legal expertise, service, and success. Eligible firms are sent surveys to present their firm's accomplishments to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Additionally, the organization contacts firms' clients and professional references for feedback on the candidate.

To be eligible for consideration as one of the "Best Law Firms" of the year, a law firm must have at least one attorney on its legal team who was chosen as a U.S. News – Best Lawyers® honoree in the past year. In addition to the "Best Law Firms" awards, the organization also recognizes the achievements of individual lawyers and publishes their choices in The Best Lawyers in America. Attorney Jason Reese, a founding partner of Wagner Reese, was listed in the 26th Edition of the publication in the categories of "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" and "Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs," as well as in the 25th Edition for his personal injury work.

Wagner Reese is a law firm that represents victims of injury, malpractice, and wrongful death. The firm has three offices, in Carmel, IN, Indianapolis, and Champaign, IL. To learn more about the firm's practice, visit their website at www.wagnerreese.com. Call (888) 204-8440 to speak with their attorneys and schedule a free consultation.

SOURCE Wagner Reese

