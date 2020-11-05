Wagner Reese Ranked in 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana law firm Wagner Reese has been rated a Carmel metropolitan Tier 1 firm in "Best Law Firms" of 2021 for their legal work on the side of the plaintiffs in personal injury litigation.

Every year, U.S News & World Report and Best Lawyers® rank the nation's premier legal practices in "Best Law Firms." Only practices with at least one lawyer honored in the The Best Lawyers in America© are considered, which is hard enough to achieve on its own — attorneys must pass a similarly selective review process to be acclaimed by this publication. Legal experience, past successes, and client and peer testimonials are all taken into account when U.S. News — Best Lawyers® calculates "Best Law Firms" scores. Firms are then placed along three tiers based on these scores, geographic region, and legal area. Tier 1 is where the firms that accumulated the highest scores are placed.

With three attorneys of The Best Lawyers in America© acclaim — Attorneys Stephen M. Wagner, Jason R. Reese, and Jeffrey S. Gibson, the firm was eligible for "Best Law Firms" consideration. In addition, Attorneys Jordan Heitman Kidd and Laura Walker Swafford gained Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch recognition, which employs the same selection process as The Best Lawyers in America©. The only difference is that attorneys must be in the first decade of their legal careers to be recognized in Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch.

In fact, Wagner Reese is renowned by myriad award organizations. In 2020, Super Lawyers® honored Wagner Reese attorneys for their legal skill and professional acumen, including founding partners Attorneys Wagner and Reese. Attorney Wagner has been named for more than 16 years by Super Lawyers®, and Attorney Reese for an entire decade. Attorneys Timothy Devereux, Stephanie Cassman, and Jeff Gibson were also honored with a Super Lawyers® selection in 2020. Similarly, Wagner Reese Attorneys Swafford, Kidd, and Timothy L. Karns were selected to the Rising Stars list, presented by Super Lawyers®.

As for other accolades, Attorney Reese was selected as one of the Top 25 Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers in Indiana by the Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers Association (MMTLA) in 2020. He was also selected to the National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 for Civil Plaintiff Law in Indiana in 2019 — an honor that only a few attorneys earn during their careers. Likewise, Attorney Cassman recently earned membership to this prestigious organization. Attorney Kidd was named to the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Lawyers in Indiana.

Wagner Reese's ranking in "Best Law Firms" is a distinct honor, as it is a great privilege to be regarded so highly by one's peers and clients. The firm has represented victims of negligence in high-stakes injury cases since 1997. They consistently win multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for their clients and are well-known for providing personalized legal counsel. With a full team of accomplished legal professionals, Wagner Reese finds great pride in advocating for individuals pursuing injury claims. The firm accepts cases throughout Indiana, as well as attorney referrals.

Visit Wagner Reese online at wagnerreese.com to learn more about their legal services. For information about the history and global presence of U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

