Wagstaff & Cartmell Partner Diane K. Watkins Becomes Advocate for Victims in the Troubled Teen Industry; Recognized by Paris Hilton

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane K. Watkins, attorney and Partner at Kansas City law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell, has taken on a critical new role in championing the rights of survivors from the Troubled Teen Industry—a powerful and punitive network of youth residential treatment centers, therapeutic boarding schools, religious academies, group homes, and wilderness therapy programs that target, exploit and injure struggling children and teenagers. Recognizing the urgent need for legal representation for those who have endured the hardships of these institutions, especially in the underserved communities of the Midwest, Diane is focusing on seeking justice for victims and holding accountable those responsible for any harm inflicted.

"In the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Troubled Teen Industry, I am committed to being the legal voice that echoes the silenced narratives, seeking redress for those who have endured systemic mistreatment, especially in the often-forgotten rural and Midwestern communities. Together, we can dismantle the shadows that shroud this industry, holding accountable those who exploit vulnerability and championing the rights of every troubled teen to a dignified and humane path to healing," says Watkins.

The Troubled Teen Industry has been a source of concern for some time, with reports of various abuses and questionable practices within some institutions. Survivors often face immense challenges in navigating the aftermath of their experiences, and Watkins has committed herself to being a voice for those who have endured trauma in these facilities.

Celebrity advocate Paris Hilton has also made it her mission to empower survivors of the Troubled Teen Industry and to use her global platform to make sure no more youth suffer at the hands of these systemically abusive institutions.

"As a survivor, I deeply admire and celebrate lawyers who stand with survivors of the Troubled Teen Industry. Their commitment to justice and willingness to fight for those who have been silenced is not just admirable, it's essential. Together, we can make a real difference and ensure that the voices of survivors are not just heard, but are catalysts for change," says Hilton.

In light of these commitments by Watkins and Hilton, Watkins invites survivors of the TTI, as well as those who have witnessed or experienced abuses within these institutions, to reach out to her and visit the firm's web page dedicated to TTI here. The legal team at Wagstaff and Cartmell is prepared to offer a supportive and confidential environment for individuals to share their stories and explore legal options. Watkins can be reached at [email protected] or (816)701-1140.

Watkins and her team at Wagstaff & Cartmell are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that survivors receive the compensation and closure they deserve.

About Diane K. Watkins:

Diane K. Watkins devotes 100% of her law practice to the representation of injured parties in complex litigation, including cases against manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, infant formulas, hair relaxers, and other products. She has also represented victims of assault and abuse. She is currently pursuing cases against the Troubled Teen Industry ("TTI"), a network of youth residential programs targeting, exploiting, and injuring struggling children and teenagers. Watkins has also successfully represented parties in consumer protection, medical malpractice, business litigation, and environmental actions. This representation has involved all aspects of litigation, up to, and including, jury verdict. Additionally, Watkins has extensive experience in motions practice, brief writing, and oral argument, including at the appellate level in both federal and state courts. She also has represented indigent parties involved in family court matters on a pro bono basis. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and Association for Women Lawyers of Greater Kansas City.

About Wagstaff & Cartmell

Wagstaff & Cartmell is a litigation firm that handles nationwide high-stakes and complex litigation matters. Our practice spans various matters, from professional liability to business litigation, product liability, mass actions, class actions, and catastrophic personal injury. We thrive in the courtroom and prepare to get there in all areas. We have served in leadership roles in major multidistrict litigation and have been lead counsel in bellwether and other jury trials in prominent cases, nationally and locally.

About Paris Hilton

CEO. Entrepreneur. Innovator. Advocate. For over two decades Paris Hilton has defined and dominated pop culture as one of the most recognizable humans on the planet. Masterfully leveraging her authentic self, Hilton has found success as the ultimate multi-hyphenate, building a worldwide audience of 70M+ and a thriving entertainment and consumer products empire that has amassed $4 billion in revenue. In 2021, Hilton launched 11:11 Media, a global, next-gen company at the center of pop culture, connecting content, community and commerce, and spanning a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3. The 11:11 Media team has delivered innovative, breakthrough content and campaigns for global brands like Hilton Hotels, iHeartRadio, Levi's, L'Oreal, Meta, Netflix, Peacock, Uber Eats, WarnerBros. and more. Harnessing Hilton's powerful platform and influence, her nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact is committed to meaningful impact and social justice with a focus on female empowerment and institutional child abuse.

