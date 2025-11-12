Wagstaff Law Firm Recognized in Best Lawyers' 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagstaff Law Firm is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers, earning top national and regional rankings for its exceptional advocacy on behalf of plaintiffs nationwide.

Regional Tier 1:

Colorado

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Best Law Firms - United States (2026 Edition)

National Tier 3:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

"Being recognized by Best Lawyers is an incredible honor and shows the dedication of our team," said Aimee Wagstaff, Founder and Managing Partner of Wagstaff Law Firm. "We take immense pride in standing beside our clients and helping them achieve the justice they deserve."

Wagstaff Law Firm has built a national reputation for its leadership in mass tort and class action litigation, representing thousands of individuals harmed by defective products, sexual crimes, pharmaceuticals, and corporate misconduct. The firm has played a key role in landmark cases across the country, helping to shape national standards for accountability and consumer protection.

The 16th edition of Best Law Firms continues to be a trusted benchmark of excellence in the legal profession, highlighting firms that demonstrate integrity, skill, and consistent success. Rankings are determined through a meticulous evaluation process that blends client feedback, peer reviews, and independent analysis of firm data.

This year, more than 110,000 clients provided over 200,000 evaluations, establishing the high level of trust and respect placed in the firms recognized by Best Lawyers. Inclusion on this prestigious list signals both exceptional legal results and a deep commitment to client service.

About Wagstaff Law Firm

Founded in 2010, Wagstaff Law Firm is a national leader in complex litigation, representing individuals and families in cases involving dangerous drugs, defective medical devices, catastrophic injuries, and corporate misconduct. Led by award-winning trial attorney Aimee H. Wagstaff, the firm has recovered billions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for clients nationwide.

