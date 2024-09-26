WagWay Group Announces Partnership with Pawville

WagWay adds leading pet care provider to its network, growing its presence in the Southeast United States

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WagWay Group (WagWay), a platform company of Access Holdings (Access), today announced a new partnership with Pawville, a leading provider of personalized pet wellness services in the Southeast United States. WagWay will provide Pawville with innovative digital capabilities to advance its industry-leading pet care and customer service and accelerate its growth throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

With a diverse array of premier indoor and outdoor facilities for boarding, daycare, training, and grooming, Pawville will expand WagWay's services in new markets by providing resort-style accommodations and services for pets of all sizes, breeds, and care needs. WagWay's current presence is anchored in the health-club style urban daycare centers of PUPS Pet Club in Chicago and New York. Pawville will add a premium suburban pet care footprint as well as Paw Springs veterinary medical centers to WagWay. This expansion advances WagWay's mission to bring a next-level whole health experience to modern pet parents.

"The Pawville family is thrilled to work with the WagWay and Access teams to further our mission of creating the ultimate pet service experience by offering services to more families in more markets," said Phil Miller, Founder and CEO of Pawville. "Our focus on providing a personalized experience for every pet and pet parent will be strengthened by the unique tech innovations and growth expertise that this partnership brings to the table."

WagWay is a wellness-focused pet services company that partners with leading pet care businesses across the country to elevate the standard of care for all pets. Through its tech-enabled capabilities for pet care providers, including real-time webcams, custom digital report cards, and mobile convenience, WagWay is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive, proactive pet care offerings, along with a vibrant social community for pet parents.

"We could not be happier to bring Pawville into the WagWay family, and we look forward to helping them continue to bring the highest quality of care and service to East Coast pets," said Scott Buttz, CEO of WagWay. "Ninety-seven percent of pet owners in the United States say that their pet is a part of their family1. As we grow our network of pet care providers, WagWay looks to embody this sentiment — from the pets and families we serve to the employers and pet care experts that we work with every day, all are part of our community."

Access Holdings' tech-enabled approach and experience in helping its partners implement innovative digital tools will help WagWay grow and improve the customer experience for pet parents.

Lisa Morrell, Chief Marketing Officer: [email protected]

About WagWay

WagWay is a pet wellness services company dedicated to partnering with leading pet daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and veterinary care businesses and elevating the standard of care for all pets. Driven by our passion for pets and the pet wellness space, WagWay was established in 2023 with a guiding purpose of partnering with industry-leading pet business operators who are seeking a collaborative partner to accelerate long-term growth and invest in differentiating, scalable pet service solutions. Our mission is to provide quality care for pets and a vibrant community for pet parents. To learn more, please visit www.wagwaygroup.com.

About Pawville

Pawville is a Southeast-based pet care and wellness provider with luxury pet service resorts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. With premium personalized pet boarding, daycare, grooming, training, and health and wellness services, it is Pawville's mission to create the ultimate pet services experience for our human customers and four-legged friends alike. Learn more and see our locations at https://www.pawville.com/.

About Access Holdings

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a digitally-enabled middle market investment firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices in New York, New York. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings was a non-fund sponsor until its first fund in 2020. Access has approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management. Access provides high-quality, direct investment opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based platform business partners in North America. The firm undertakes active build and buy strategies, pursuing what we want to own – great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners with exceptional leaders to scale and innovate businesses. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com.

