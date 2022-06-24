Wagyu Beef Market growth accelerating at 6.15% CAGR | APAC exhibiting high demand | Technavio

The Wagyu beef market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The wagyu beef market is segmented by product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By product, the Japanese breed segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The consumption of Japanese Wagyu beef is on the rise followed by the increasing promotional activities by Japanese authorities. By geography, APAC will generate maximum revenue in the market. The rising number of new restaurants offering wagyu beef dishes is increasing the consumption of wagyu beef. Also, the high production and export of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan and Australia is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The market is driven by the increasing production and trade of wagyu beef. Globally, the consumption of Wagyu beef has increased considerably over the years. Since 2014, the export value of Wagyu beef has increased by 200%. Countries such as Hong Kong, Cambodia, the US, Singapore, and Taiwan have increased the import of wagyu beef. Moreover, Australia lifted its 17-year-old ban on beef products from Japan, which has encouraged the production of Wagyu beef in Japan. Thus, the increase in the trade of Wagyu beef across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The wagyu beef market report covers the following areas:

Some of the Key Vendors and their offerings:

The global Wagyu beef market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players offering wagyu beef. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The following are some of the dominant players operating in the market.

Agri Beef Co.: The company offers a wide range of Wagyu beef such as American Wagyu Gold Grade.

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.: The company offers the finest quality Australian Wagyu beef brands such as Westholme, Wylarah, and others.

Blackmore Wagyu: The company offers premium Wagyu product that is marketed to gourmet butchers and high-end restaurants.

Dolan Foods Inc.: The company offers a wide range of Wagyu beef brands such as Master Kobe, Jackman, and others.

The company offers a wide range of Wagyu beef brands such as Master Kobe, Jackman, and others. GWB LLC: The company offers Wagyu ground beef.

Wagyu Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agri Beef Co.

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

Blackmore Wagyu

Dolan Foods Inc.

GWB LLC

Havel-Wagyu GbR

JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.

PREMIUM BEEF Inc. Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC

Masami Foods Inc.

Starzen Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

