Wagyu Beef Market size to grow by USD 3.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to occupy 74% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wagyu Beef Market size is projected to increase by USD 3,598.98 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2027. The wagyu beef market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. APAC is forecasted to contribute 74% to global market growth, driven by factors like high consumption in countries like Japan and significant trade volume. However, challenges such as bans on beef imports from Japan and political campaigns against meat consumption in India pose risks to market expansion. Despite this, the growing food service sector, with new restaurants offering Wagyu beef products, is expected to drive market growth in the region. A few prominent companies that offer wagyu beef market are Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., DEBRAGGA Inc., Dolan Foods Inc., GRAND WESTERN, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., Japan PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Cattle Ranch Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Stockyard Pty Ltd, Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wagyu Beef Market 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments

Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3598.98 million Market structure USD Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, and UK

Company Offering:

Agri Beef Co. - The company offers wagyu beef under the brands SRF snake river farms, Double R Ranch Northwest Beef, and St. Helens Beef.

- The company offers wagyu beef under the brands SRF snake river farms, Double R Ranch Northwest Beef, and St. Helens Beef. Australian Agricultural Co Ltd - The company offers wagyu beef under the brand Westholme and Darling Downs.

The company offers wagyu beef under the brand Westholme and Darling Downs. Black Hawk Farms - The company offers wagyu beef such as Black Label, and Reserve Label.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. "APAC is expected to drive 74% of global market growth, led by Japan's consumption and robust trade. Challenges include bans on Japanese beef imports and political campaigns against meat in India. Nonetheless, the growing food service sector, offering Wagyu beef products, will likely fuel regional market expansion.

Impactful driver- The market is growing with Japan and Australia leading as top exporters. Japan's increasing beef stock is meeting rising global demand, supported by government initiatives like the Japan Beef Livestock Stabilisation Programme. The report delves into key drivers, trends, and challenges.

The market is growing with and leading as top exporters. increasing beef stock is meeting rising global demand, supported by government initiatives like the Japan Beef Livestock Stabilisation Programme. The report delves into key drivers, trends, and challenges. Key Trend - Increase in the preference for clean labeled wagyu beef

- Increase in the preference for clean labeled wagyu beef Major Challenges - The high premium price is a significant challenge for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline & online segments. The offline segment contributes the largest share of the market.

The offline segment, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops, will see significant growth. Retailers employ promotional strategies like branding and discounts to attract customers. Increased vaccination rates and lifted social distancing restrictions in 2021 and 2022 restored the supply chain through offline channels, driving market growth.

Analyst Reveiw:

The Wagyu Beef Market is experiencing significant growth and expansion, driven by the increasing demand for premium-quality meat among consumers worldwide. Wagyu beef is renowned for its exceptional marbling, tenderness, and rich flavor, making it highly sought after by discerning consumers seeking top-quality meats. One of the key factors driving the growth of the Wagyu beef market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming premium-quality meats. Wagyu beef is known for its high levels of monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to its superior taste and texture while also providing health benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels and promoting heart health.

Another contributing factor to the growth of the Wagyu beef market is premiumization, whereby consumers are increasingly willing to pay higher prices for superior quality products. This trend is reflected in the rising demand for Wagyu beef and the willingness of consumers to invest in premium meats for special occasions and culinary experiences. The market is also witnessing the introduction of new flavors and product offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences and culinary trends. Wagyu beef producers are continually innovating and introducing new cuts, seasoning blends, and value-added products to appeal to different tastes and preferences. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce websites and online sales channels has facilitated the accessibility and availability of Wagyu beef to consumers worldwide. Online platforms enable consumers to conveniently purchase premium meats from the comfort of their homes, driving the growth of the market and expanding its reach to a broader audience.

Market trends and analysis indicate a positive outlook for the Wagyu beef market, with continued growth expected in the coming years. Market research and growth forecasts underscore the increasing demand for premium-quality meats and the potential for further expansion of the market globally. In summary, the Wagyu beef market is witnessing robust growth driven by the demand for premium-quality meat, health benefits, premiumization, new flavors, and product introductions. With the rise of e-commerce platforms and online sales channels, coupled with ongoing market research and growth analysis, the market is poised for continued expansion and development in the foreseeable future.

Market Overview:

The Wagyu beef market, characterized by premium-quality meat renowned for its marbling and tenderness, is witnessing significant growth driven by consumer awareness of its health benefits. With a focus on premiumization, producers introduce new flavors and innovative products to meet evolving consumer preferences, fostering brand loyalty. E-commerce platforms play a crucial role in expanding market reach, with online sales channels experiencing substantial growth. Market trends and analysis indicate a surge in demand for Wagyu beef, with forecasts projecting continued growth fueled by consumer preferences for high-quality, flavorful meat. Market research reports provide insights into market dynamics, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

SOURCE Technavio