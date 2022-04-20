Wagyu Beef Market to register a growth of USD 2.43 billion | Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef is a key driver | Technavio

Wagyu Beef Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.47%

Key market segments: Product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America )

, , MEA, and ) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 74%

Wagyu Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries Japan, US, Hong Kong (SAR), Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agri Beef Co., AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd., Blackmore Wagyu, Dolan Foods Inc., GWB LLC, Havel-Wagyu GbR, JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc., Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Foods Inc., and Starzen Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Wagyu Beef Market Driver

Increasing production and trade of wagyu beef

In Japan, the rising inventory of wagyu beef is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. This growth can reduce the supply-demand gap and increase consumption, which can drive the market during the forecast period. The rise in production is a result of several initiatives by governments to promote wagyu production. Such initiatives will drive the production of Wagyu beef and will drive the market during the forecast period.

Wagyu Beef Market Challenge

Premium price of wagyu beef

The cost of wagyu beef is around three times more than that of other types of beef. This discourages price-sensitive consumers from purchasing it, which can impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. The premium prices of wagyu can be attributed to complicated wagyu cattle-raising processes.

Key market vendor insights

The wagyu beef market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Agri Beef Co.

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

Blackmore Wagyu

Dolan Foods Inc.

GWB LLC

Havel-Wagyu GbR

JAPAN PREMIUM BEEF Inc.

PREMIUM BEEF Inc. Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC

Masami Foods Inc.

Starzen Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Japanese breed

The Japanese breed segment will be significant in the wagyu beef market growth during the forecast period. Promotional activities by authorities in Japan have increased the consumption of wagyu beef. Premium Japanese wagyu beef products are popular among several fine dining restaurants across the world.

Australian breed

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 74% of the wagyu beef market share growth during the forecast period. Japan, Hong Kong (SAR), and Australia are the key countries for the market in APAC. The high consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan and the growth of the foodservice sector will drive the wagyu beef market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Japanese breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Australian breed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

