Wagyu Street to Open at LBX in April 2024

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagyu Street, a tantalizing culinary venture centered around premium wagyu beef, is set to make the first U.S. location in April 2024 at The Hangar Food Hall in Long Beach Exchange (LBX). This exciting addition promises a novel fast-casual dining experience, featuring a delectable selection of USDA prime beef and an array of both Japanese and American wagyu—known for its unparalleled richness and tenderness.

What to Expect at Wagyu Street:

WAGYU STREET by GYU SHIGE: Where culinary artistry meets urban flair. Watch as chefs masterfully grill succulent cuts of premium meat, offering a live, interactive dining experience. Indulge in the sizzling symphony of flavors at this stylish yakiniku haven! At Wagyu Street, savor the extraordinary with our Signature category: Japanese Wagyu Specials. Each dish, meticulously crafted using the world-renowned Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye, is a masterpiece. Our menu features an array of culinary delights, including elegantly prepared Bento, succulent skewers, and delectable sushi.

1. Customizable Delights: The Wagyu Street model draws inspiration from dishes that allow complete customization. Patrons can indulge in a variety of options, including:

Bento Boxes

Sandwiches

Bowls & Salads

Sushi, Curry Rice and more

2. Meat and Sauce Selection: Customers will have the pleasure of selecting their preferred meat cuts and accompanying sauces, ensuring a personalized dining experience.

3. Japanese Sake Pairings: To elevate the feast, Wagyu Street will offer a curated selection of Japanese sake, perfectly harmonizing with each sumptuous meal.

4. A Legacy of Flavor: Inspired by the renowned yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant "Gyu-shige," which first opened its doors in Fuchu, Tokyo in the late 1980s, Wagyu Street brings this legacy of flavor to Long Beach. Its inaugural U.S. location debuted in Virginia in 2021.

5. Wagyu's Rise in Popularity: Over the past decade, wagyu has captured the hearts (and palates) of Americans due to its melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and unparalleled taste. As one of the most sought-after cuts of meat, it has become a culinary sensation.

Founder and Chef Keiji Shimamoto has over 25 years of experience in the food industry, contributing to the development of various restaurant concepts across Japan, Asia, and the United States. His culinary expertise and passion drive the vision behind Wagyu Street, where premium-quality meats meet accessible and affordable dining experiences. Through Wagyu Street, he aims to bridge cultures between US and Japan, elevate palates, and contribute to both human health and environmental consciousness by promoting a balanced approach to meat consumption.

Wagyu Street has planned a special offer to express gratitude to their valued customers during the grand opening scheduled for late April. For detailed information, please check their website and Instagram.

https://wagyustreet.com/

https://www.instagram.com/wagyustreet/

Location: 4150 McGowen Street, Space 12, Long Beach, CA 90808

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Media Contact: Keiji Shimamoto

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (206) 889-0612

