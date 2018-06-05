Wagz™ Acquires Petzila in Strategic Move to Own Connected Pet Category

Petzila established itself as a pioneer in the smart pet tech category with the 2015 launch of its Petzi Treat Cam™—a remote treat dispenser, companion app and pet data collection platform that uses audio, video and rewards to allow pet lovers to see, speak to, watch and snap photos of their pets from anywhere. The compact unit allows users to immediately share photos and engage with like-minded pet lovers in the Petzi community. Consumer demand has been so significant that the company has struggled to meet retailer demand.

Petzi, and its tens of thousands of active users, have dispensed more than 10 million treats and produced 6.5 million video connections. The smart treat dispenser is available in Best Buy, Petco, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Walmart and through leading online retailers like Amazon and Chewy.

This acquisition further strengthens Wagz™ position in the market by gaining deep consumer insights, high-demand products, and big-name retailer relationships with an emerging powerhouse pet-tech brand. Wagz has already turned heads across the nation, gaining explosive interest and exposure at some of the largest consumer electronics and pet trade shows in the United States - CES and Global Pet Expo. Wagz will also be showcasing some of their products at Superzoo June 26-28th.

"This acquisition move goes far beyond just adding the Petzi treat dispenser to our connected pet lifestyle lineup," said Terry Anderton, CEO of Wagz™, Inc. "Petzila as a whole has been tracking with our efforts to develop revolutionary hardware, robust data collection, and meaningful social engagement that help us deliver more Wagz™ solutions and less worries. This is just the beginning as our Wagz™ dog nerds just got even smarter."

Acquiring Petzila is timely as Wagz™ recently announced the launch of its Serve Smart Feeder – a revolutionary food delivery system that delivers the right food at the right time based on activity levels, and keeps you connected to your dog from anywhere. The Wagz Serve Smart Feeder is the first product in a completely connected system that includes a soon-to-launch Explore Smart Collar, Go Smart Door, and more, that all work with a single app. The Serve Smart Feeder connects with Amazon Dash Replenishment, Amazon Alexa, and works with Whello – the only premium dog food specifically designed for the Wagz Serve Smart Feeder.

"Wagz™ is dedicated to building a completely connected pet lifestyle – a world where pets have more of a voice and busy pet parents have more ways to engage with them," continues Anderton. "The addition of Petzi brings an extra layer of connectivity and joy whereby playtime can happen from anywhere, at any time."

The Petzi Treat Cam will be available for distribution through the Wagz, Inc. website August 2018. Customers can now pre-order the product at https://www.wagz.com/product/smart-treat-dispenser/.

ABOUT WAGZ™, Inc.

The Wagz™ connected pet lifestyle uses first-of-their kind technologies to build the only system that delivers a completely connected pet lifestyle. We committed ourselves to building a family of products and services that work together to cover the most pressing needs of pets and the people who love them. Our smart feeders, doors, collars and more deliver a system that allows you to give your dog newfound freedom, better nutrition, long-lasting health and more attention. It's a system built to eliminate hundreds of worries, all within one simple app. It's all about one very happy pup. For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com, or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

