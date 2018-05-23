Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right to Your Door

Wagz™ has pioneered an advanced smart feeder that allows dog lovers to automatically deliver the right nutrition at the right time, and keeps dog owners connected to their pup from anywhere. The feeder monitors food levels in real-time and with Dash Replenishment, will automatically reorder more when supplies get low. Owners simply activate Dash Replenishment through their Amazon account when setting up their dog's smart feeder to get food shipped right to their door exactly when they need it.

"We don't believe smart feeding is just about automatic serving—it's about allowing pet lovers to truly personalize nutrition and simplify all aspects of care," said Terry Anderton, CEO of Wagz™ Inc. "The Dash Replenishment integration in our feeder gives people one less thing to worry about and one less errand to run. Pet owners can rely on Dash Replenishment without having to think about remembering to re-order dog food or lug around heavy bags. The Wagz™ Serve Smart Feeder is just the first in a line of smart solutions that will reinvent how people connect with their pet."

Pet owners can choose their favorite dog food or simplify the process even more with Whello™ - a feeder-specific food delivery system that uses Wagzi smart dog food cartridges to further streamline feeding. The stay-fresh premium food cartridges snap directly into the Wagz™ Serve Smart Feeder to completely eliminate the waste, hassle and diminished nutrient value of giant bags of dog food.

For more information on Dash Replenishment, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dash-replenishment.

More than just smart pet products, Wagz™ offers an integrated line of practical solutions that make it easier for pet owners to deliver the best life for their best friends – all through one simple app. To further enhance the completely connected lifestyle, Wagz has also integrated an Amazon Alexa skill into the Serve Smart Feeder that allows dog owners to get information on their dog's daily food consumption, track food consumption history for a given week, month, or year, or receive help on a Wagz feature. A simple command, "Alexa, ask my Wagz how much did my dog eat yesterday", will give dog owners insight in their dog's eating habits like never before.

At the heart of the Wagz™ system is the soon-to-be-released Wagz Explore Smart Collar (available July 31, 2018), which connects with a suite of products including the Serve Smart Feeder, Go Smart Door, Play Smart Treat Dispenser, Drink Smart Water Dish, and more.

ABOUT WAGZ™, Inc.

The Wagz™ connected pet lifestyle uses first-of-their kind technologies to build the only system that delivers a completely connected pet lifestyle. We committed ourselves to building a family of products that work together to cover the most pressing needs of pet parents. Our smart feeders, doors, collars, and more deliver a system that allows you to give your dog newfound freedom, better nutrition, long-lasting health and more attention. It's a system built to eliminate hundreds of worries. It works with one simple app. It gives you one very happy pup. For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com, or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

PRESS CONTACT

Stefanie Guzikowski

E & G Public Relations, LLC

603-817-9464

sguzik@egpublicrelations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagz-integrates-amazon-dash-replenishment-into-new-serve-smart-feeder-that-automatically-reorders-and-ships-pet-food-right-to-your-door-300653490.html

SOURCE Wagz

Related Links

http://www.wagz.com

