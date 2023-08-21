Wahed Appoints Mohsin Siddiqui as COO to Lead Regional Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed Inc. (Wahed), a global Islamic fintech company, announced today the appointment of Mohsin Siddiqui as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his appointment at Wahed, Mohsin was with the UK–based RegTech company ComplyAdvantage serving as its Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with leading its revenue growth objectives after its Series-C round of funding. Mohsin started his career at OANDA, a New York–based online trading fintech, where he served as the Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director. At OANDA, Mohsin grew OANDA's core presence in the U.S and Canadian markets and spearheaded its expansion into several APAC markets.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer, Wahed
Mohsin has been brought onboard to lead the company's global business operations and regional expansion. He will oversee the growth objectives of the company, facilitate the expansion of its product suite and focus on building a world-class technology platform in order to power Wahed's mission of developing financial inclusion for members seeking Shari'ah compliant products.

The move aims to help Wahed reach a 2+ billion Muslim population worldwide. "I am delighted to welcome Mohsin to the Wahed executive team," said Junaid Wahedna, the Founder and CEO of Wahed. "His expertise and leadership in scaling fintechs with similar growth ambitions to Wahed's will be instrumental as we continue to advance our global growth strategy."

In response to his appointment, Mohsin said, "I am confident in Wahed's unique value proposition and its product offering. I look forward to introducing Wahed's technology platform to several key markets where there is a substantial need for riba-free financial solutions for retail investors."

About Wahed

Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company that aims to reduce financial exclusion by encouraging ethically-focused, shari'ah compliant investing.

New York-headquartered, Wahed has built an award-winning digital platform, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values.

Wahed is licensed in 10 jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices serving over 300,000 customers.

For more information on how Wahed is trying to change the world of finance for the better, visit: https://www.wahed.com/

