Wahed Invest Inc. Appoints Kashif Khan as SEO & Managing Director

Mr. Khan started his career on the Wall Street and worked at bulge bracket investment banking firms like Salomon Smith Barney. After spending several years on Wall Street, he moved to the Middle East in 2002, and since then has built and maintained an extensive client network. He has a strong reputation for his expertise and business acumen in the global markets, including the U.S., Middle East and Asia.

During the course of his career, he has originated and executed multibillion dollars transactions, advised on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, business carve-outs, and restructuring. In 2012, he co-launched Abwab Capital, a boutique investment banking firm at the Dubai International Financial Center. He also served on several boards of companies in the Middle East. In his new role, Mr. Khan will be developing Wahed's institutional business, launching new revenue streams, such as Asset Management and Investment Banking.

About Wahed

Wahed was launched in 2016 as the world's first automated Islamic investment platform, with the aim of providing access to halal portfolio management for 2 billion Muslims around the world. The platform started in the U.S. and U.K., and by 2019 it expanded its services to over 130 countries. Last October, Wahed launched in Malaysia after the Malaysian Securities Commission awarded the company the country's first Islamic Robo Advisory license. Additionally, the firm secured Capital Markets Authority license in Saudi Arabia. Having 9 regulatory licenses globally, with the best-in-class technology and top team, Wahed intends to become the first ever Global Islamic Digital Bank. The platform currently has more than 100,000 clients globally and can be accessed anytime on www.wahedinvest.com

