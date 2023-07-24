Wahed launches a digitised endowment feature to tackle the cost of living crisis in the UK with endorsement from World Cup Winner and brand ambassador, Paul Pogba

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, the leading Islamic digital investment platform, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with iWaqf, a UK registered Charity to launch a dedicated Waqf (Islamic endowment) feature.

Wahed has been at the forefront of revolutionising the investment landscape through its cutting-edge digital platform, providing accessible and Shariah-compliant investment opportunities to a diverse range of investors.

Paul Pogba at the official Waqf launch event on July 15th, 2023.

Paul Pogba, long time Wahed ambassador noted: ''Waqf is something that will last even when you die, and you keep getting reward, it is the best investment that you can do.''

Commonly referred to as an Islamic endowment, Waqf is an Islamic concept which fosters sustainability by growing community donations rather than immediately deploying them. The returns generated from these donations are then distributed to create a more efficient and long-lasting model of charitable giving. Blending this concept with forward-looking technology creates a groundbreaking donation vehicle that has the power to create lasting social impact.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the development of innovative solutions to support charitable causes. In celebration of this partnership, Wahed hosted an exclusive event on Saturday, July 15th, where esteemed guests, including Paul were present to commemorate the launch.

The launch of the Waqf feature, enables individuals to donate to iWaqf with the objective of generating lasting social impact. The partnership will focus on giving in key sectors such as education, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development, aligning with the principles of Islamic finance and social responsibility.

Junaid Wahedna, CEO of Wahed, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to provide the UK Muslim community with a digital avenue to revive the Islamic culture of charity via Waqf, a sustainable and smarter way to donate."

Haroon Rashid, Founder of iWaqf, added, "The event celebrates a pivotal moment in our collective journey to redefine donating through a Waqf. We look forward to engaging with attendees, sharing our vision, and highlighting the transformative potential of the strategic partnership."

The partnership between Wahed and iWaqf, along with the launch of the Waqf Feature, signifies a momentous step towards integrating Islamic charitable principles. Wahed aims to inspire individuals to donate with purpose and make a meaningful impact on society.

For more information about Wahed, the Waqf feature, and the exclusive event, please visit https://www.wahed.com/uk/waqf.

Additional information

About Wahed

Founded in 2015, Wahed is a financial investment company that aims to advance financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing. The company has made significant in-roads in the world of ethical and halal investing by creating an easy-to-use digital platform with free portfolio recommendations. Wahed's services have already attracted over 300,000 customers in the US, UK, Malaysia, UAE and beyond through its website or mobile app.

About iWaqf

iWaqf is a UK registered charity that uses Waqf as a means of supporting charitable causes.Through its innovative solutions, iWaqf aims to empower individuals to contribute to the betterment of society while ensuring compliance with Islamic principles.

