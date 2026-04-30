Wahed Launches First Shariah‑Compliant Single-Family Residential Real Estate Fund for All US Investors

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, a global Islamic fintech platform backed by Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures and Qatar Development Bank, today launched the first fully Shariah-compliant real estate fund accessible to non-accredited investors in the United States.

The fund is designed to give everyday investors access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties with a minimum investment of $100 through a structure that uses zero debt financing and is 100% equity-financed, meeting Islamic finance requirements while targeting 5-7% annual net returns. It is intended to set a new standard for Shariah-compliant real estate investing in the United States, where most professionally managed real estate vehicles rely on leverage and refinancing.

Until now, US investors seeking Shariah‑compliant exposure to real estate have faced limited options, particularly in the single‑family rental segment. Most private real estate funds permit the use of leverage and are restricted to accredited investors, while retail investors have faced high minimum thresholds, limited diversification and the practical burden of sourcing, selecting and managing properties directly.

The single-family rental market continues to attract attention from both institutional and retail investors. The national median existing-home price stood at $405,400 in December 2025, according to the National Association of Realtors, up approximately 60% nationwide since 2019. Zillow estimates America's housing shortage reached 4.7 million units in 2025, while Goldman Sachs Research projects that 3-4 million additional homes beyond normal construction need to be built to address the shortage. Rental demand remains firm in many regions and housing supply has not kept pace with population growth in several markets. At the same time, higher borrowing costs and tighter financing conditions have increased demand in real estate structures that are less sensitive to financing conditions. Wahed believes a zero-debt approach is well suited to investors who want long-term exposure to real assets without taking on leverage.

Wahed began addressing this access gap last year with the launch of its deal‑by‑deal private real estate product, which allows investors to buy fractional shares in individual US properties. Investor demand has been strong, with properties consistently filling by waitlist users before being released more broadly on the platform.

"Faith-aligned investors in the US have been waiting for a real estate solution that does not force them to compromise," said Mohsin Siddiqui, CEO of Wahed. "This fund gives them a clear route into single‑family rentals through a structure that avoids debt, provides diversification and liquidity and reflects the standards we apply across our platform. It builds on the demand we have already seen and moves us closer to our goal of making Shariah-compliant wealth management available at scale."

The new fund is a natural extension of that momentum and is designed for investors who prefer a portfolio approach rather than choosing properties one by one. The fund is always available and provides automatic diversification as new properties are added, allowing investors to gain exposure without having to wait for individual deals to become available. Investors can start with $100, receive rental income based on their share of the portfolio and access quarterly liquidity windows. Wahed manages acquisition, due diligence, tenant relationships and ongoing compliance through a highly experienced investment and operations team.

"Our role is to build real estate solutions that meet a clear need in the market and reflect the principles we stand for," said Ahmar Sheikh, Head of US at Wahed. "This fund brings together rental properties that are selected and managed with care, in a structure that is less exposed to changing financing conditions and interest rate cycles, and that allows investors to participate on an ongoing basis. It is a model that makes sense for investors regardless of religious affiliation."

The US Real Estate Fund is open to non‑accredited investors nationwide, subject to regulatory requirements.

About Wahed

Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company committed to democratizing access to Shariah‑compliant investments. Since 2015, the company has served more than 450,000 clients across 130+ countries and is licensed in 9 jurisdictions. Wahed manages more than $1 billion in assets across its entities through a suite of Halal investment products that includes equity portfolios, venture investing and real estate. The company is backed by prominent investors including Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures and Qatar Development Bank and maintains offices in New York, London, Abu Dhabi, India and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information about Wahed Real Estate in the US, visit www.wahed.com.

Risk Disclosures:

This investment is speculative, illiquid and involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Securities are offered through Dalmore Group LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wahed and Dalmore are not affiliates. Investors will be clients of Wahed. An offering statement has been filed with the SEC. SEC qualification does not imply approval or endorsement of the offering's merits. Please review the full offering circular for complete terms and risks.

Investors are purchasing shares of a Fund and not the underlying asset(s) of the Fund. There is no assurance any Fund will achieve its objectives, is not listed on an exchange and may not be suitable for all investors. Distributions are subject to and are not guaranteed.

As of March 5th, this is the first Shariah-compliant investment fund in the U.S. to offer non-accredited retail investors direct, pooled exposure to a managed portfolio of single-family rental (SFR) properties. This statement reflects our understanding of currently available products and may change as new offerings emerge.

SOURCE Wahed