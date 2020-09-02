Wahl and Tough Mudder Challenge Bearded Men to Play Dirty, Win Big

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life with a beard is meant to be enjoyed, and that means sometimes it gets dirty — really dirty. To celebrate those who aren't afraid to get down and dirty, men's grooming leader Wahl partnered with Tough Mudder on the 'Wahl Kiss of Mud Beard Contest.' The best muddy-to-clean Before & After beard photos have the chance to win cash prizes and Wahl Beard Care Products.

The ‘Wahl Kiss of Mud Beard Contest’ asks bearded men to tackle an at-home Tough Mudder challenge, and then submit their best muddy-to-clean Before & After beard photos for the chance to win cash prizes and Wahl Beard Care Products.

"It takes patience and care to achieve next-level facial hair; however, that doesn't mean you need to treat your beard like a delicate flower," explains Phil Wahl, product manager for Wahl and fourth generation family member. "Live life to the fullest, but if you want keep your whiskers worship-worthy — clean them up afterward."

How to Enter the 'Wahl Kiss of Mud Beard Contest'

The first step is to register in the Tough Mudder September - European Road Trip Challenge, which offers individuals the opportunity to conquer Tough Mudder-like tasks at home, all while sharing in the glory of accomplishment with the Mudder Nation online community. Then, from now until September 22, 2020, participants can tackle the Kiss of Mud Challenge and share their best muddy-to-clean Before & After beard photos to Facebook or Instagram using #WahlKissOfMud. See Official Rules for more details.

The top Before & After photos of muddy-to-clean beards will win cash prizes: 1st place takes home $1,000, 2nd place gets $400, 3rd place walks with $200, and 4th place adds $150 to their wallet. The top four winners, along with six runners up, will also receive a prize pack of Wahl Beard Care Products.

How to Get Winning Whiskers

It'll take more than a muddy mug to get you noticed in this contest. In addition to the creativity of your Before & After photos, you'll need well-groomed whiskers. To ensure a dramatic beard transformation, Wahl offers the following tips:

Leash the Beast – Facial hair can be like a wild animal and must be tamed accordingly. Keep it neat with a good trimmer, Wahl's Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer is wrapped in a sleek armor, delivers a 6-hour runtime and with a series of interchangeable heads it's an all-in-one grooming arsenal.

Facial hair can be like a wild animal and must be tamed accordingly. Keep it neat with a good trimmer, is wrapped in a sleek armor, delivers a 6-hour runtime and with a series of interchangeable heads it's an all-in-one grooming arsenal. Take a Fresh Approach – The hair on your face is different from the hair on your head, so don't reach for any old shampoo. Wahl's beard wash has no irritants and won't strip away the moisture needed for healthy whiskers and skin.

The hair on your face is different from the hair on your head, so don't reach for any old shampoo. has no irritants and won't strip away the moisture needed for healthy whiskers and skin. Get in Good Condition – Once your beard is clean, it takes mere seconds to deep condition it with Wahl's beard softener . It has special ingredients that penetrate the coarse whiskers and soften them from within.

Once your beard is clean, it takes mere seconds to deep condition it with . It has special ingredients that penetrate the coarse whiskers and soften them from within. Stay Strong – Last, but certainly not least, the most critical product for healthy facial hair is beard oil . It's the finishing touch for a shiny and polished looking beard.

Get more grooming tips and tools at WahlUSA.com , or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. More information about the 'Wahl Kiss of Mud Beard Contest' including how to enter and official rules can be found at ToughMudder.com.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 101ST anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com .

About Tough Mudder

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 5 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenge (Mini Mudder, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany. The company's content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder's brand of teamwork-based challenge events are unique in the endurance and obstacle course racing industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder tribe every year. For more information visit www.toughmudder.com.

