Wahl® Launches on TikTok Shop with Exclusive Black Friday Deals

Shop Wahl's most-popular grooming tools and beard care essentials, perfect for holiday gifting, directly on TikTok for the first time

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl® has officially launched on TikTok Shop, just in time for the holidays. From Nov. 12 through Dec. 1, shoppers can discover and purchase Wahl®'s top-rated grooming, beard care, pet, and massage products directly through TikTok, with exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available for a limited time. TikTok users can enjoy 15%–25% off select Wahl® products.

Some of the standout deals include these fan-favorite gifts:

"This marks an exciting step for Wahl® as we continue to meet customers wherever they shop," said Zach Wyer, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing at Wahl® Clipper Corporation. "TikTok Shop gives us a fresh way to reach those who groom with the trusted Wahl® quality and performance they already know, now with exclusive discounts just in time for holiday shopping."

From everyday grooming tools to thoughtful gifts, Wahl®'s TikTok Shop lineup offers high-quality products designed for confidence, comfort, and care.

Shop Wahl®'s official TikTok Shop here. For more product information and grooming tips follow @WahlGrooming on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com .

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation