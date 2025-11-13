Wahl® Launches on TikTok Shop with Exclusive Black Friday Deals

News provided byWahl Clipper Corporation
Nov 13, 2025, 10:38 ET
Shop Wahl's most-popular grooming tools and beard care essentials, perfect for holiday gifting, directly on TikTok for the first time
STERLING, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl® has officially launched on TikTok Shop, just in time for the holidays. From Nov. 12 through Dec. 1, shoppers can discover and purchase Wahl®'s top-rated grooming, beard care, pet, and massage products directly through TikTok, with exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available for a limited time. TikTok users can enjoy 15%–25% off select Wahl® products.
Some of the standout deals include these fan-favorite gifts:
- Manscaper® Tool Box® – The ultimate all-in-one trimmer kit with four interchangeable heads for beard, body, and detail grooming, plus up to 3.5 hours of cordless runtime.
- Pro Series High Visibility Trimmer – Engineered for precision and control, this fully waterproof, metal-bodied trimmer features an extreme precision blade and 120 minutes of cordless power.
- Lithium Ion All in One Beard Trimmer – This all-in-one men's trimmer kit comes with three heads, multiple guide combs, self-sharpening blades, and up to 3.5 hours of cordless runtime.
- Pro Series Platinum Haircutting Kit – Premium at-home grooming kit with corded clipper and trimmer, adjustable guide combs, stainless-steel scissors, and a full set of accessories for precision haircuts and touch-ups.
- Color Pro Corded Clipper – Home haircutting made quick and easy with 14 color-coded guide combs, a powerful no-snag corded clipper, and a taper lever for precise blending and fading.
- Shop Wahl's complete line of Beard Care wet goods like Beard Oil, Balm, Wash, and Softener, for a well-groomed, healthy beard.
- Deep-Tissue Percussion Massager – Bring the spa home with this therapeutic massager, featuring a long handle and two interchangeable heads for deep, targeted relief of sore muscles from head to toe.
- Pro Series Lithium Pet Clipper – Rechargeable cordless clippers designed for dogs and cats, powerful enough for thick to heavy coats and versatile for all breeds.
"This marks an exciting step for Wahl® as we continue to meet customers wherever they shop," said Zach Wyer, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing at Wahl® Clipper Corporation. "TikTok Shop gives us a fresh way to reach those who groom with the trusted Wahl® quality and performance they already know, now with exclusive discounts just in time for holiday shopping."
From everyday grooming tools to thoughtful gifts, Wahl®'s TikTok Shop lineup offers high-quality products designed for confidence, comfort, and care.
Shop Wahl®'s official TikTok Shop here. For more product information and grooming tips follow @WahlGrooming on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Wahl® Grooming
Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
